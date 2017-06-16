Scores four times in the third quarter after being 1-0 down in London





Two-goal hero: Ramandeep Singh celebrates one of his two strikes.



India conceded an early goal, but made a fine comeback by pumping in four quick goals to defeat Scotland 4-1 in its opening match of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semifinals here on Thursday.





Scotland captain Chris Grassick scored in the sixth minute to stun India, which trailed 1-0 till the end of the first two quarters.



India, however, recovered and scored four times in the third quarter to run away with full points in the Pool-B match. Ramandeep Singh (31st and 34th minutes), Akashdeep Singh (40th), and Harmanpreet Singh (42nd) were the scorers for India.



The first quarter belonged to Scotland, which displayed good attacking skills. Grassick got an early lead for his team with a splendid deflection that beat Vikas Dahiya to the post.



Sardar Singh was in the thick of things with some impressive dribbling, trying to make space in the circle. But India was denied the equaliser by a determined Alexander, who continued to impress with his saves.



Ramandeep got a breakthrough in the 31st minute, scoring a cracker of a goal with a reverse hit from the top of the circle. He struck again in the 34th minute with forward S.V. Sunil’s assist from the baseline.



In the 40th minute, skipper Manpreet Singh set up a goal for Akashdeep, who timed his run to perfection to receive the pass and deflect it past Alexander.



In the 42nd, Sunil appealed for a video referral that saw India win its first penalty corner. Drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh made no mistake with a brilliant effort, picking up the ball from Sardar and sending it into the top corner of the post.



The result: Scotland 1 (Chris Grassick 6) lost to India 4 (Ramandeep Singh 31, 34, Akashdeep Singh 40, Harmanpreet Singh 42).



The Hindu