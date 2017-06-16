Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

16-06-2017 18:00
PAK - CAN
16-06-2017 20:00
ARG - MAS
17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND

Men's HWL R3 London Results

15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK
15-06-2017 14:00
IND 4 : 1 SCO
15-06-2017 12:00
KOR 1 : 2 ARG

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 1 2 3
2 ARG 1 1 3
3 MAS 0 0 0
4 KOR 1 -1 0
5 CHN 1 -2 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 1 4 3
2 IND 1 3 3
3 CAN 0 0 0
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 1 -4 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Slow starters India thump Scotland

Published on Friday, 16 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


Ramandeep Singh (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Scotland in London on Thursday. FIH

India conceded a surprise early goal but made a fine comeback by pumping in four quick goals to beat minnows Scotland 4-1 in their opening match of Hockey World League Semifinal here today.



Scotland captain Chris Grassick struck in the sixth minute to stun the Indians.

Trailing till halftime, India recovered and scored four times in the third quarter — through Ramandeep Singh (31st and 34th minutes), Akashdeep Singh (40th) and Harmanpreet Singh (42nd) — to run away with full points.

While the Scottish goalkeeper Thomas Alexander was impressive with his saves at the start, Grassick’s splendid deflection beat Vikas Dahiya to stun India.

The halftime break worked wonders as Ramandeep struck a cracker of a goal with a reverse hit from the top of the circle to equalise. He struck again, deflecting in forward SV Sunil’s pass from the baseline. Skipper Manpreet Singh set up Akashdeep, who timed his run to perfection to receive the pass and deflect it in. Within no time, Harmanpreet made it 4-1 with a blistering drag-flick into the top corner.

"At halftime I told them a few things and they understood the message. I asked them to change a few things and they did. It took a little while to open the Scottish wall and we were not able to do that in the first 30 minutes. They were hurrying themselves." — Roelant Oltmans, India Coach

India play world No. 11 Canada on Saturday

The Tribune

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.