A firm reverse shot of Ramandeep Singh that catapulted the ball into the second post past strong looking goalie Thomas Alexander within a minute from the second half, helped change the complexion of the game for India against Scotland from one of struggle to suzerainty in their London opener. India built on his athleticism to romp home 4-1 win over 23-rd placed Scotland, who defied ranking to rankle India with a 1-0 lead at half time.





Scotland surprised India in the sixth minute with an electric deflection from a cross by captain Chris Grassic, but the first stunning reverse shot goal by Ramandeep Singh changed the tide (1-1). Ramandeep Singh himself set the turf on flame with a short distance ground push off SV Sunil to give India lead within three minutes from his first one (2-1).



The third quarter was again lively when captain Manpreet Singh's strong forehand cross into the circle from left 25 yard areas, was faced face to face by Akashdeep Singh, who on the volley deflected past Alexander (3-1) in the 40th minute. It was beauty of a goal, great stuff.



India kept up the momentum, and with alert forwards troubled the stunned Scots endlessly, and got the dividends shortly later. Even as Scotland just heaved a sigh of relief with a good clearance from the circle, but India went for referral for foot.



On this brilliant referral, India got its first penalty corner of which Harmapreet Singh struck the left top roof (4-1) in the 42nd minute to stamp the last nail on the Scotland coffin.



The third quarter that produced all India's four goals was followed by patient Indian play in the next.



Captain Chris Grassick did the unbelievable for his Scotland team with an opportunistic goal against run of play to stun the Indians int he eight minute itself. Akashdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh got amble chances to neutralize the early lead in the second quarter, but the rival goalie, 27 year old Alexander Thomas came out with excellent stops to deny them, consistantly.



Indian defender Surender Kumar earned a penalty corner four minutes after conceding the goal, but it did not survive rival's referral.



The neutral umpire saw Indian foot and ordered for freehit.



The first half saw excellent defence by Scot whereas India dominated the ball possession, and had better exchange of attacks.



After that, Scotland crumbled after Ramandeep's heroism.



