Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

16-06-2017 18:00
PAK - CAN
16-06-2017 20:00
ARG - MAS
17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND

Men's HWL R3 London Results

15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK
15-06-2017 14:00
IND 4 : 1 SCO
15-06-2017 12:00
KOR 1 : 2 ARG

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 1 2 3
2 ARG 1 1 3
3 MAS 0 0 0
4 KOR 1 -1 0
5 CHN 1 -2 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 1 4 3
2 IND 1 3 3
3 CAN 0 0 0
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 1 -4 0
Netherlands outclass Pakistan 4-0

Published on Friday, 16 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments



On the opening day of the Hockey World League Semifinal Round at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Pakistan went down to Netherlands 4-0.



Ranked fourth in the world, Netherlands are the top side in this pool.

And they showed that against the 13th ranked Pakistan.

The Dutch played at a relentless pace and scored a goal in each quarter.

They completely dominated the first 15 minutes. In the 6th minute, a left side foray resulted in an attempt on the goal and off the rebound, Thierry Brinkman, son of legendary Jacques Brinkman, double Olympics and World Cup gold medallist, put the ball in the cage.

Pakistan began the second quarter in a spectacular fashion and created three chances in the first five minutes.

A Dilber attempt came off the post. The game evened out; up and down stuff was seen. However, the Netherlands doubled the advantage in the 25th minute. Micro Pruijser standing close to the goal availed a wonderful diagonal pass from the left side.

The green shirts again enjoyed a good spell at the start of the third quarter. First Ali Shan and then skipper Haseem couldn't make use of chances. Later, the Netherlands wrested the initiative and their sustained aggression caused unforced errors by the Pakistan defence. They had three penalty corners in a quick succession. The last of which was converted in the 42nd minute when Mink van der Weerden's strong flick on the fifth PC  found the top of the net.

The Dutch also had the better of the exchanges in the last 15 minutes. After wasting their sixth PC, a delightful one touch move was finished well by Robert Kemperman to complete the tally.

Scorers:
Thierry Brinkman, Mirco Pruijser, Mink van der Weerden & Rob Kemperman

Pakistan's second match is against Canada

Day's Other Matches:

Argentina scrapes past  South Korea 2-1

Olympic champions Argentina had to dig deep to overcome the fighting Koreans.

It was their super star Gonzalo Peillat, world's most fearsome penalty corner striker, who saw them through. Peillat put the South Americans ahead in the 26th minute.

It stayed 1-0 at half time.

Korea's equaliser came in the 46th minute through Lee Namyong's field goal.

Peillat converted another PC in the 53rd minute for Argentina's winning goal.

Scorers:
Argentina 2: Gonzalo Pelliat 2 (PC)
Korea 1: Lee Namyong

India overwhelms Scotland 4-1

Scots gave the Indians a scare; going 1-0 up in only the 6th minute. Skipper Chris Grassick scored in open play.

India had the better of play in the remaining period of the first half. They made circle penetrations and had chances but the goal eluded them and Scotland's lead remained intact when the hooter sounded.

The third quarter saw India completely dominating the proceedings. They scored four goals in a spell of 12 minutes. Ramandeep found the net twice. First, he found the far corner of the net  with a superb backhander from the top left of the circle. A few minutes later, he availed an excellent cut back from the goal line standing in front of the goal.

An excellent ball from captain Manpreet Singh into the circle saw nimble footed Akashdeep make it 3-1 with a sublime reverse flick.

Fourth goal arrived via India's only  penalty corner of the day. Harmanpreet Singh's high and angular flick  was unstoppable.

India slowed things down in the last quarter and mainly controlled the game with measured passes.

Scorers:
India 4: Ramandeep Singh 2, Akashdeep SIngh, Harmanpreet Singh (PC)

England Sails Past China 2-0

When England went two goals up in the first 11 minutes, it seemed China would be run over.

But the Asians recovered well. Their superb fitness helped them match the mighty English team for most of the time and there was no further score in the match

Scorers:
Barry Middleton and Gleghorne (penalty stroke)

PHF Media release

