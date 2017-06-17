Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG - MAS
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

16-06-2017 20:00
ARG 5 : 2 MAS
16-06-2017 18:00
PAK 0 : 6 CAN
15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 2 4 6
2 ENG 1 2 3
3 KOR 1 -1 0
4 CHN 1 -2 0
5 MAS 1 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CAN 1 6 3
2 NED 1 4 3
3 IND 1 3 3
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
Martin moves to H&W from Rotterdam

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
Harry Martin will move from Rotterdam to Hampstead and Westminster for next season following one season in the Dutch Hoofdklasse where he helped the club earn EHL hockey.



Martin, a two-time Olympian, joins the London club having previously played with Beeston with whom he won two English titles.

On joining Hampstead and Westminster, Martin said: "After a fantastic year in Rotterdam, I'm delighted to be joining Hampstead & Westminster. The club is in an exciting place following last season and shares my ambitions of domestic and European success.

“Being coached by Kwan [Browne] is a great opportunity to develop my game and I want to pick up as much as I can from him. There is also a strong emphasis on having fun both on and off the pitch, which is important to me and there seems to be a really social environment around the club as whole."

Hampstead and Westminster reached the English playoffs for the first time in their history last year.

He follows fellow English player in departing from Rotterdam following Adam Dixon’s recent move back to Beeston.

Euro Hockey League media release

