



Harry Martin will move from Rotterdam to Hampstead and Westminster for next season following one season in the Dutch Hoofdklasse where he helped the club earn EHL hockey.





Martin, a two-time Olympian, joins the London club having previously played with Beeston with whom he won two English titles.



On joining Hampstead and Westminster, Martin said: "After a fantastic year in Rotterdam, I'm delighted to be joining Hampstead & Westminster. The club is in an exciting place following last season and shares my ambitions of domestic and European success.



“Being coached by Kwan [Browne] is a great opportunity to develop my game and I want to pick up as much as I can from him. There is also a strong emphasis on having fun both on and off the pitch, which is important to me and there seems to be a really social environment around the club as whole."



Hampstead and Westminster reached the English playoffs for the first time in their history last year.



He follows fellow English player in departing from Rotterdam following Adam Dixon’s recent move back to Beeston.



Euro Hockey League media release