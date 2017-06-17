Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG - MAS
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

16-06-2017 20:00
ARG 5 : 2 MAS
16-06-2017 18:00
PAK 0 : 6 CAN
15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 2 4 6
2 ENG 1 2 3
3 KOR 1 -1 0
4 CHN 1 -2 0
5 MAS 1 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CAN 1 6 3
2 NED 1 4 3
3 IND 1 3 3
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
Mannheim sign Garst to contest for goalkeeping duties

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments


© Koen Suyk

Mannheimer HC have signed Niklas Garst for the upcoming season, making the short hop from city rivals TSV Mannheim with the move coming into effect on August 1.



The 22-year-old made his breakthrough into the first team at TSV in 2015 after five years with the club having learned his trade initially with TSC Ludwigshafen.

There he became a youth national player and has played 30 international matches. In December 2016, he was part of the German side finished third at the Under-21 World Cup in India.

"I would now like to take the next step and, at MHC, I have ideal training possibilities for my development," Garst said of the move.

"My goal is to play in the German Final Four with the guys and go as far as possible in the EHL. In addition, I am happy to train with Lukas Stumpf. He is a very strong goalkeeper and made the difference at the Final Four in Mannheim [when MHC won the German title]."

MHC Sports Director Pete Lemmen said: "I have known Niklas since Under-14s and have followed his development. You could already see the talent he brings. It has been a wish of mine to see him play for the MHC one day. He is a great guy and fits perfectly to the character of our team."

Euro Hockey League media release

