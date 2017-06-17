Hockey League Fierce battle expected this weekend



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Hockey men premier Police vs green Sharks. Kenya Police player Calvin Kanu(l) steals the ball from Green Sharks player Victor Osiche when they played Men Premier League at City Park. Police scored 1-0. ON 09/04/2017 PHOTO; JENIPHER WACHIE



No stopping for Kenya Hockey Union league leaders as action kicks off today.





Front-runners Kenya Police and Telkom Orange will be in action this weekend in their respective Kenya Hockey Union league matches.



Today, Orange take on Multimedia University ladies in the women’s title hunt while Police tackle United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) tomorrow in a men’s Premier League tie.



Orange, who are eyeing their 20th title, are favourites against the varsity students who are back to the league this season after a three-year break.



The multiple champions are unbeaten and stand on top of the log with 24 points from eight outings.



On the other hand, the students are second from bottom with three points.



Former champions Police will be eager to regain their groove, having dropped two crucial points in the 3-3 draw against Wazalendo.



They are currently top of the premier league log with 31 points from 11 matches while USIU-A lie tenth with nine points – two wins, three draws and three losses.



