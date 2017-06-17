Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG - MAS
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

16-06-2017 20:00
ARG 5 : 2 MAS
16-06-2017 18:00
PAK 0 : 6 CAN
15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 2 4 6
2 ENG 1 2 3
3 KOR 1 -1 0
4 CHN 1 -2 0
5 MAS 1 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CAN 1 6 3
2 NED 1 4 3
3 IND 1 3 3
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
It’s PSPB vs CRPF

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2017 10:00
Favourite Petroleum Sports Promotion Board continued its march towards the title with a 5-2 victory over Central Secretariat in the semifinals of the senior National hockey championship B-Division here.

The results: Semifinals: B-Division: PSPB 5 bt CSE 2; CRPF 1 bt CISF 0. A Division: Pool-A: Namdhari XI 6 bt Jharkhand 0; UP 2 bt SSCB 1. Pool B: Gangpur-Odisha 5 w/o FCI 0 (forfeit is considered 5-0); CAG 3 bt Bhopal 0. Pool C: Mumbai 2 drew with MPHA 2; Patiala 1 drew with PSB 1. Pool D: Chandigarh 2 bt Haryana 1; Karnataka 0 drew with Air India 0.

The Hindu

