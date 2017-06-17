Favourite Petroleum Sports Promotion Board continued its march towards the title with a 5-2 victory over Central Secretariat in the semifinals of the senior National hockey championship B-Division here.



The results: Semifinals: B-Division: PSPB 5 bt CSE 2; CRPF 1 bt CISF 0. A Division: Pool-A: Namdhari XI 6 bt Jharkhand 0; UP 2 bt SSCB 1. Pool B: Gangpur-Odisha 5 w/o FCI 0 (forfeit is considered 5-0); CAG 3 bt Bhopal 0. Pool C: Mumbai 2 drew with MPHA 2; Patiala 1 drew with PSB 1. Pool D: Chandigarh 2 bt Haryana 1; Karnataka 0 drew with Air India 0.



The Hindu