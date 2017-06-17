Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG - MAS
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

16-06-2017 20:00
ARG 5 : 2 MAS
16-06-2017 18:00
PAK 0 : 6 CAN
15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 2 4 6
2 ENG 1 2 3
3 KOR 1 -1 0
4 CHN 1 -2 0
5 MAS 1 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CAN 1 6 3
2 NED 1 4 3
3 IND 1 3 3
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
Arminen the favourites for Austria title and EHL spot

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 22
© Sander Uijlenbroek

SV Arminen will go into the weekend as the clear favourites to land the Austrian Bundesliga title this weekend as the competition reaches its final weekend.



For coach Dariusz Rachwalski, he says their recent run to the final of EuroHockey Club Trophy in Elektrostal has put them in good shape after a number of injuries during the season.

Looking ahead to the Austria playoffs – where they face NAVAX AHTC in the semi-finals on Saturday – the coach said his side is back to full strength.

“We want to put the Euro Trophy behind us now and the expectation is we will be at full fitness in Mödling," Rachwalski said.

“All of our players are able to bring good performances and our many national players can make the difference.”

They play an AHTC side who got into the final four missing Markus Fuchs and will need to do something special to beat Arminen who finished 22 places above them in the regular season.

Indeed, Arminen did not drop a point in the campaign and will hope, if they can get through the weekend, that they can return to the EuroHockey League.

On the other side of the draw, Post SV are hoping Peter Kaltenböck can return following a broken finger. They will meet a full strength WAC side with a place on Sunday's final on the agenda.

Euro Hockey League media release

