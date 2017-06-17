

© Sander Uijlenbroek



SV Arminen will go into the weekend as the clear favourites to land the Austrian Bundesliga title this weekend as the competition reaches its final weekend.





For coach Dariusz Rachwalski, he says their recent run to the final of EuroHockey Club Trophy in Elektrostal has put them in good shape after a number of injuries during the season.



Looking ahead to the Austria playoffs – where they face NAVAX AHTC in the semi-finals on Saturday – the coach said his side is back to full strength.



“We want to put the Euro Trophy behind us now and the expectation is we will be at full fitness in Mödling," Rachwalski said.



“All of our players are able to bring good performances and our many national players can make the difference.”



They play an AHTC side who got into the final four missing Markus Fuchs and will need to do something special to beat Arminen who finished 22 places above them in the regular season.



Indeed, Arminen did not drop a point in the campaign and will hope, if they can get through the weekend, that they can return to the EuroHockey League.



On the other side of the draw, Post SV are hoping Peter Kaltenböck can return following a broken finger. They will meet a full strength WAC side with a place on Sunday's final on the agenda.



Euro Hockey League media release