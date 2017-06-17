Hockey India League will also be affected by the Pro League



By Sameer Singh



The International Hockey Federation’s Pro League strategy has hit the sport like a tsunami, all set to disrupt the way the game has been played across the globe and disrupting the traditional calendar of the domestic leagues.





The FIH plans to keep aside the first six months of every calendar year — from 2019 — for the nine-nation home and away Hockey Pro League, with matches played week in and week out. The professed aim is to fuel the growth of the game.



It will require a major realignment of not just the usual international calendar of events, but also throw the domestic competitions into disarray, including the Hockey India League. And it can rule out the chances of regular hockey players from playing a major part in indoor competitions, which form a staple portfolio for the European players.



Four years in the making, the Hockey Pro League has come up with a rider from the wise men of the FIH that has left the hockey world rattled. The FIH mandarins may have devised and adopted from top league in other sport, but seems to have entirely overlooked the domestic events structure across hockey’s three major continents: Europe, Asia and Oceania.



At the Hockey World League Semi-finals at the Olympic Park in London, hockey officials are talking in hushed tones about the impact of the FIH decision to dedicated six months from January to June for the international Pro League.



“It is going to be a unique league indeed, for it will cause turmoil in the entire structure of domestic leagues,” says an England official, whose primary job assignment deals with the domestic events.



“If countries still want to retain their traditional season, the domestic and the international games will have no link whatsoever. Losing the elite international players altogether, it could take away whatever sheen remains in domestic competitions,” he said.



“Putting all their eggs in one basket may be the way forward for the FIH, which has decided to scrap even showpiece events like the Champions Trophy, but it might be a big risk for young hockey players just to focus on the professional playing career,” he asserted. “International players pursuing professional degrees as the universities and practicing professionals would probably now have to make a critical decision about sticking to hockey.”



Other hockey folks were wondering whatever would happen to people whose primary professional careers are outside hockey!



An Argentine official, in London for the World League Semi-finals, wonders how the national associations will be able to retain the players for half the year without offering professional contracts, and if they all can afford to do it. “Not all countries have full-time professional contracts. It may be fine for a few nations with deep pockets, but how are we all going to find the money,” he said.



The FIH had already made it known that the traditional structure of international tournaments, including showpiece events other than the World Cup, will have to make way for the Hockey Pro League, which will be confined to nine nations for men and women alike.



Outside these nine nations, from whom the FIH is looking at generating its finances as well, the rest of the hockey playing national might as well take a hike. If there are plans within the governing body for these countries, they are kept under wraps and would be far-fetched. Any plans for other contenders making the elite group of these nine nations will come into the frame years down the line.



In Europe, Asia and Oceania, the prime focus on hockey is during September to March. The national competitions and also the indoor season (in Europe) takes place in these months.



The FIH’s devised time frame for matches “week-in and week-out” has also left some people bewildered.



Which teams would like to come to play international hockey in London in January or February, or for that matter who would look forward to playing at the National Stadium in New Delhi in June. Perhaps, the FIH knows a thing or two about the weather patterns.



About European leagues



• European League - the name league is a misnomer, it is actually a knock-out tournament played in the winters whose early rounds are played in September October – before the mid-winter break for indoor hockey season – and the finals are played in February-March.



• Holland and Belgium follow similar scheduling patterns - matches are played September to November, the mid-season break during which Indoor hockey takes over. Leagues resume in March and run until end-May or early-June.



• England follows a similar pattern, matches from September to November, followed by a break and indoor hockey. The English league resumes in February and ends in April.



• Germany - Pattern in not too different, but slight change as matches are played from March to June-July, a month's break between July and August, the league games are played August until October. Field hockey takes a break from November,when Indoor hockey takes over (and continues until Feb-March).



Mumbai Mirror