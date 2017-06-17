LANCASTER, Pa. - The 2017 Young Women's National Championship, featuring the most elite female collegiate and post-collegiate field hockey players in the country, concluded play today at the Home of Hockey at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. Eight teams, including the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and the U.S. Women’s National Developmental Squad, participated in this prestigious.





More than 130 athletes showcased their skills in front of coaches and selectors in order to progress within the Olympic Development Pipeline. USA Field Hockey would like to congratulate all athletes, coaches and umpires that participated over the 5-day event and give an extended congratulations to the following athletes on their selection to the 2017 U-21 Junior and Development Squad National Camp.



U-21 Junior National Camp



Madeleine Bacskai, Berwyn, PA

Kendall Ballard, Charlottesville, VA

Lakin Barry, Chapel Hill, NC

Kelsey Bing, Houston, TX

Jennifer Bleakney, Columbia, MD

Virginia Bramley, Elizabethtown, PA

Katrina Carter, Berkeley, CA

Amanda Collins, Binghamton, NY

Lexi Davidson, North Andover, MA

Brooke Deberdine, Millersville, PA

Theresa Delahanty, Washington Crossing, PA

Megan Duvernois, Collegeville, PA

Sarah Dwyer, West Long Branch, NJ

Greta Ell, Plains, PA

Linnea Gonzales, Bel Air, MD

Alexandra Halpin, Mohegan Lake, NY

Amelia Iacobucci, Malvern, PA

Kelee Lepage, Honey Brook, PA

Corey Mayer, Huntingdon Valley, PA

Mikayla Michals, Needham, MA

Colleen Norair, Fredericksburg, VA

Margaux Paolino, Villanova, PA

Kealsie Robles, Seaford, VA

Haley Schleicher, Virginia Beach, VA

Erin Shanahan, Pasadena, MD

Annie Snead, Midlothian, VA

Taylor Stone, Herndon, VA

Cassie Sumfest, Lewisburg, PA

Sophia Tornetta, Plymouth Meeting, PA

Christie Van De Kamp, Midlothian, VA

Jillian Wolgemuth, Mount Joy, PA

Elise Wong, Perth Amboy, NJ

Corinne Zanolli, Newtown Square, PA

Development Squad National Camp

Mary Barham, New Haven, CT

Morgan Bitting, Hummelstown, PA

Taylor Blood, Hampton Falls, NH

Samantha Carlino, Lewisburg, PA

Catherine Caro, Martinsville, NJ

Elena Curley, Louisville, KY

Sara Ellis, Laurel, DE

Skyler Fretz, Oley, PA

Danielle Grega, Kingston, PA

Makenna Grewe, San Diego, CA

Alexandra Hammel, Duxbury, MA

Caroline Hanks, Niskayuna, NY

Karlie Heistand, Hamburg, PA

Dani Hemeon, Gilroy, CA

Kellie Joyce, South Pomfret, VT

Natalie Konerth, Huntingtown, MD

Mallory Lefkowitz, Forty Fort, PA

Taylor Lister, Hummelstown, PA

Cameron Lloyd, Midlothian, VA

Carrera Lucas, Brooklandville, MD

Gabrielle Major, Royersford, PA

Ryan McCarthy, Madison, NJ

Emily McCoy, Lititz, PA

Eryn McCoy, Lititz, PA

Erin Menges, Richmond, VA

Megan Miller, Palmyra, PA

Meghan Murphy, Phoenixville, PA

Victoria Newbill, Wilton, ME

Melissa Progar, Yorktown, VA

Leah Settipane, East Greenwich, RI

Kasey Tapman, Annapolis, MD

Sarah Thornhill, Richmond, VA

Casey Umstead, Green Lane, PA

Katie Walsh, Louisville, KY



The 2017 U- 21 Junior and Development Squad National Camp will take place from June 17-20, 2017 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. All invited athletes will need to accept their invitation for this event by midnight on Friday, June 16, 2017.



USFHA media release