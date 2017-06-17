

England Hockey fans at Lee Valley



Under 18s will be allowed on the pitch after the final games of the day on both Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final.





Following the Scotland vs Netherlands game on Saturday, and the England vs Argentina game on Sunday, we will provide sticks and balls, please pick up a wristband from the Info Hub as early as possible on the day. Sunday in particular is likely to be very busy.



In addition, after the final games on Saturday and Sunday, players will hold autograph sessions pitchside at the front of the East and West Stands. If you’re in the South or West Stand, you’ll be directed to the correct please.



On Saturday the Scotland and Netherlands teams will meet supporters, and then on Sunday it’s England and Argentina in the hotseat!



We also hold autograph sessions after every other game in the Hockey Hub, please pick up a wristband from the Info Hub for those sessions.



England Hockey Board Media release