Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG - MAS
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

16-06-2017 20:00
ARG 5 : 2 MAS
16-06-2017 18:00
PAK 0 : 6 CAN
15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 2 4 6
2 ENG 1 2 3
3 KOR 1 -1 0
4 CHN 1 -2 0
5 MAS 1 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CAN 1 6 3
2 NED 1 4 3
3 IND 1 3 3
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
Youngsters on the pitch after this weekend's games

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2017 10:00
View Comments


England Hockey fans at Lee Valley

Under 18s will be allowed on the pitch after the final games of the day on both Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final.


 
Following the Scotland vs Netherlands game on Saturday, and the England vs Argentina game on Sunday, we will provide sticks and balls, please pick up a wristband from the Info Hub as early as possible on the day. Sunday in particular is likely to be very busy.
 
In addition, after the final games on Saturday and Sunday, players will hold autograph sessions pitchside at the front of the East and West Stands. If you’re in the South or West Stand, you’ll be directed to the correct please.
 
On Saturday the Scotland and Netherlands teams will meet supporters, and then on Sunday it’s England and Argentina in the hotseat!
 
We also hold autograph sessions after every other game in the Hockey Hub, please pick up a wristband from the Info Hub for those sessions.
 
Tickets for all games are on sale here.

England Hockey Board Media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

