

England fans at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre



Ticket for Sunday’s matches in the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final continue to sell very quickly, and we have opened the North Stand to accommodate more supporters for these high-demand fixtures.





In addition, gates will now open at midday in order to allow enough time for all supporters to access Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Sunday 18 June plays host to two great games of hockey. First up, Pakistan take on India at 2pm in one of the world’s most iconic sporting rivalries. The game takes place at lunch during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket final between the same teams, and as a result is set to be watched by a huge global TV audience. India’s first result in the Hero Hockey World League against Scotland was trending on Twitter on home soil, so this game will be one to savour in front of a vociferous crowd.



Then at 4pm, England play host to Olympic Champions Argentina in a crunch match. The Argentine side are also ranked #1 in the world, but in front of a packed crowd, Bobby Crutchley’s side will be fired up and aiming for glory. It will be a crunch match in determining final positions in Pool A, and a great opportunity to see England on home soil.



After the England game, the players will be signing autographs pitchside, and U18s will be allowed onto the pitch – please pick up a wristband from the Info Hub, first come first served.



Tickets in advance are priced £25 adults/£7.50 children, rising by £2.50 at midnight on Saturday. Tickets allow you access to both matches, and with loads to do off the pitch at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, it’ll be a great afternoon – and it’s Father’s Day too!



England Hockey Board Media release