Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG - MAS
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

16-06-2017 20:00
ARG 5 : 2 MAS
16-06-2017 18:00
PAK 0 : 6 CAN
15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 2 4 6
2 ENG 1 2 3
3 KOR 1 -1 0
4 CHN 1 -2 0
5 MAS 1 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CAN 1 6 3
2 NED 1 4 3
3 IND 1 3 3
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

India square-off against Canada in Hockey World League Semi-final, not to take them lightly

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

If India can win the next encounters then they might well aim at finishing on top of the table in the league stage. However, what they will also be looking at is to play without any pressure and play up to their potential.


Skipper Manpreet Singh has reiterated that India will not take Canada lightly.

After securing a thumping 4-1 win over Scotland in their last outing, the Indian hockey team is geared up for their next challenge in Hockey World League against Canada. While Saturday’s match will see the Indian team square off against Canada, Sunday features a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan.



India will surely look to stick to the plans that their coach draws up before the match against both the teams. What they will also look at is bring in more aggression – something that was a bit under par in the opening match. If India can win the counters then they might well aim at finishing on top of the table in the league stage. Another factor that India will be looking at is to play without any pressure and play up to their potential.

Speaking about the upcoming encounters, skipper Manpreet Singh said, “Though the team is ranked below us, we don’t want to take them lightly. They can come up with a good game and hence it is important for us to stick to the roles assigned by our coach and execute them as planned.”

Meanwhile, against Pakistan this will be the first occasion in 2017 where India squares off against their arch-rivals. Speaking about it, the skipper said, “We always look at Pakistan as just another team and we always look at earning those three points from the match to advance in the league stage. They are a good side, but we have had a good start to the tournament.

India face Canada on June 17 at 18.30 hours IST.

India face Pakistan on June 18 at 18.30 hours IST.

Indian Express

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.