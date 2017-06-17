

India vs Scotland



Hockey was trending on Twitter in India as they played Scotland in the first game of the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final in London.





India went 1-0 down to an early goal from Chris Grassick, but fought back with four goals in the second half to take all three points.



With India taking on Pakistan at 2pm on Sunday, interest in hockey is bound to take off once again, especially as the two nations also do battle in the ICC Champions Trophy cricket final on the same day, making a huge day of sport.



England Hockey Board Media release