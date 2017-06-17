Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

17-06-2017 12:00
CHN - KOR
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN - IND
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG - MAS
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

16-06-2017 20:00
ARG 5 : 2 MAS
16-06-2017 18:00
PAK 0 : 6 CAN
15-06-2017 20:00
ENG 2 : 0 CHN
15-06-2017 18:00
NED 4 : 0 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 2 4 6
2 ENG 1 2 3
3 KOR 1 -1 0
4 CHN 1 -2 0
5 MAS 1 -3 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CAN 1 6 3
2 NED 1 4 3
3 IND 1 3 3
4 SCO 1 -3 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
Hockey trending in India following opening match

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 29
India vs Scotland

Hockey was trending on Twitter in India as they played Scotland in the first game of the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final in London.



India went 1-0 down to an early goal from Chris Grassick, but fought back with four goals in the second half to take all three points.

With India taking on Pakistan at 2pm on Sunday, interest in hockey is bound to take off once again, especially as the two nations also do battle in the ICC Champions Trophy cricket final on the same day, making a huge day of sport.

Final tickets for Sunday, which also includes England vs Argentina at 4pm, are on sale now - click here to buy, £25 adults and £7.50 kids in advance.

England Hockey Board Media release

