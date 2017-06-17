

England vs China



David Goodfield celebrated his 24th birthday in fine style as he helped England to an opening day win over China in the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final in London.





Two goals in quick succession put Bobby Crutchley's side top of Pool A, with Barry Middleton and Mark Gleghorne both on target in a 2-0 victory.



Goodfield more than played his part to continue his impressive start to life in the central programme, and said afterwards, "It was obviously good to come out with the result and the win. It was a tight game but we have got loads of things we can do moving forward from here.



"It was good, not the perfect performance but there’s obviously loads of things we can work on which is good.



"Our philosophy is on the team and not anyone as an individual, all of us working to put in a shift in the game and playing as team is much more effective than working as individual. So for us it’s all about putting in a team performance.



"We always knew it was going to be a hard game. It was tight throughout the whole thing! We never thought it was going to be easy at all, they put in a really good game right until the end as we saw with them getting a corner right at the end."



Goodfield was delighted to play in front of a boisterous home crowd, saying, "This is my first time at Lee Valley with England and it’s amazing. The more people you can get here the better. For us the support is so, so good - I don’t think people realise how much that spurs you on as a team. Getting anywhere close to filling this stadium is amazing and obviously the more support we can get the better."



Asked about celebrating his birthday on such an important day for the team, he commented, "It was great. It’s quite strange having a birthday on a game day but it’s been brilliant. All the guys have made me have a brilliant day. Obviously there’s only so much you can do when you’re building up to a game but it’s been great. And obviously to have your first home game here at Lee Valley with a great crowd is a great way to spend your birthday."



David now looks forward to playing Malaysia on Saturday, followed by Olympic champions Argentina 24 hours later. Asked about Sunday's challenge he said, "We’re really confident ahead of Sunday. We’ve got a completely new team so for us any past results mean nothing. It’s a completely new team we’ve put together, we’re playing slightly differently now and with the collective performance we’re trying to put together on our day I think we can beat anyone. Obviously it’s a massive challenge and they are Olympic champions but I think we’re all looking forward to it and it should be a great game."



England Hockey Board Media release