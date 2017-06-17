KUALA LUMPUR: England scored two quick first-half goals to overcome a well-organised China 2-0 in their opening Group A match of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London.





Seasoned campaigner Barry Middleton, 33, marked his 381st cap by scoring the first goal off a field attempt in the 11th minute at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Thursday.



In less than a minute, Mark Gleghorne doubled the score for England from the penalty spot.



After that, world No. 18 China tightened their defensive shield to prevent England from scoring.



Based on their performance against England, China could well spring a surprise or two in London.



England’s next match is against Malaysia today, while China will face South Korea.



Malaysia last played against England in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in April, when they lost 1-0 in a round-robin match.



England had also inflicted an 8-1 thrashing of Malaysia in a group match of the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.



The other teams in Group A are Olympic champions Argentina, who edged South Korea 2-1 on Thursday.



In a Group B match on Thursday, European champions Holland began their campaign with a convincing 4-0 win over Pakistan.



Thierry Brinkman (sixth minute), Micro Pruijser (26th), Mink van der Weerden (42nd) and Robbert Kemperman (49th) scored for Holland.



The Star of Malaysia