s2h team







No team is weak as long as you win them. This must be the mantra for India today, as they take on Canada in the HWL SF in London. Exactly, this is the dictum that the Indians forgot in Rio and paid dearly for it.





Canada was the last pool match, India needed a win to avoid higher ranked teams in the quarters. The focus was to finish higher in the pool, and get pitted against Spain. But the PAN American Champions played their best match, their last, to frustrate the Indians. India somehow managed a draw, and expectedly went down to Belgium in the quarters. Things perhaps would have been different had they defeated Canada, which would have got them to lower ranked team in the crucial knock out.



Having watched the Canadians previous evening, where they steamrolled Pakistan for a 6-0 victory, a word of caution is in order for India. The Indians need to play a structured, flawless, cohesive hockey today to overcome the buoyant Pan Americans.



Its second match for both teams: the Asian and the PanAm Champions. India had a rest day after Scotland encounter. Canada on the other hand will be playing their second successive match in 22 hours. India has a bit of advantage here.



The Scots exposed India almost first first thirty minutes. Indians lacked intensity, variety and even the level of animosity that is required to go for the kill from the go in that spell.



Not always a pep talk in the half time will propel a team for four goals in one quarter, as India has demonstrated in the first match in London. That has happened is a good development for the ultimate winners, but the struggle in the opener for long spells and the easy with which captain Chris Grassic struck the stunner early in the proceedings, did not endear any Indian follower.



Canada has in it’s the power of turn overs, that stunned the Pakistanis the other day. Pakistan’s lone penalty corner futile excise and the way Canada launched the counter, which Floris Von encashed, should serve as a warning for Indians.



Canada showed its fire power. There is no way it will be firing less today in Queen Elizaberth Park.



Indians are expected to play a tight European brand with almost flawless in basics. Stronger defensive structure can demoralize Canada. Indians showed their mental strength in the third quarter, and need to stretch almost in all quarters to match their global ranking.



The rise of Ramandeep Singh is heart warming. His forehand landed on the other post, India's first goal against the Scots, is peach of a stuff. The way Akashdeep Singh deflected a perfect, firm cross from Manpreet Singh, infuse confidence in the Indian attack. SV Sunil as usual sets up good scoring opportunities, far cry from recent Azlan Shah Cup.



India need to show character right from the first second of the match to the last, not just to win today, but to get themselves the label of consistency.



Canadian goalie Carter, who was charted into Hockey India League last season with his excellent work under bar during the HWL Finals in Raipur, provides extra edge to his team.



On the other hand Junior World Cup goldie Vikas Dahiya mans Indian bar. The duel between the most experienced in Carter, and the less experienced on the other side, will be feature to be watched out today.



Canada is 11th in the FIH Ranking, five rungs below India, but that won't be an indicator for the outcome, as Canada is vastly improved outfit.



Exciting match on the cards today. That is good news for hockey fans



Last two encounters:

2016 Rio Olympics India 2 Canada 2

2016 Azlan Shah Cup India 3 Canada 1



Stick2Hockey.com