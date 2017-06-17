Pakistan had their second big defeat in as many matches at the Hockey World League Semifinal Round at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

They lost to Canada 0-6; Pakistan's heaviest defeat against the North Americans.

Canada displayed free flowing hockey. Their attacks were swift and well coordinated, and commitment in the circle resulted in a couple of the best goals of the tournament.





The use of wingers was also very effective. Goals arrived in every manner: three field via attempts, two penalty corner conversions and one off penalty stroke.



The hunger for goals remained unabated; sixth goal came in the last minute.



Pakistani defence made a number of unforced errors and the marking was poor.





Most of the time, Pakistanis appeared a disjointed lot.





As in the first game, the green shirts had their chances but the finishing was very pathetic.





In the two matches Pakistan has earned just one penalty corner.



With the high profile game against India coming up on Sunday, the green shirts have to pull up their socks.

SCORERS:

Scott Tupper 11' (penalty stroke),John Smythe 19', John Smythe 27' (penalty corner), Foris vs Son 28'

Brenden Bissett 50' & Gordon Johnston 60' (penalty corner)



In the only other match of the day, Olympic Champions Argentina defeated Malaysia 5-2





Gonzalo Pelliat, world's leading penalty corner striker, was in a lethal mood, scoring all the first four goals for his team off the set piece.





In the first half, Malaysia matched their superior opponents and it was 2-2 after 30 minutes.



SCORERS:

Argentina: Gonzalo Pelliat 4 (all PC) & Facundo Callioni

Malaysia: Sharil Saabah & Tengku Tajuddin



PHF Media release