Anna Flanagan is intent on wearing a Hockeyroos uniform again. Photo: Redbull



Canberra hockey star Anna Flanagan has been knocked down that many times in her career that she knows exactly how to get back on her feet.





She doesn't have to look any further than the Olympic rings tattooed on her wrist for the inspiration that drives her to keep striding forward.



Flanagan's hockey career was balanced on a knife's edge after a rollercoaster 12 months that included a drink driving conviction and taking an indefinite break to deal with ongoing health issues.



She was ready to give it all away but now Flanagan has relocated to Sydney and rediscovered her love of the game under the tutelage of Hockeyroos legend Katrina Powell.



While she has "some other options" outside hockey Flanagan is intent on lifting the Hockeyroos back to the top of the world at the Tokyo Olympic Games.



"It's not something I'm willing to give up without a fight," Flanagan said.

"It's going to be a lot of hard work. I've been knocked down so many times in my career now that I'm in a place where I can handle that.



"It's the ultimate experience, going to the Olympics. I've experienced the highs and lows of the Olympics, two Commonwealth Games and a World Cup. I was picked up really young and I've been lucky to experience a lot already.



"There's so many boxes that I want to tick off in my hockey, so I'm enjoying it. That's the main thing, if I'm enjoying it, it'll take care of itself."



Women's sport is booming around the country and while Flanagan wants to force her way back into the Hockeyroos squad, she is considering all her options.



The 25-year-old has given herself a deadline of October to crack the Hockeyroos squad and if she misses out she will step back and reassess where her future lies.



But Flanagan has set up a life outside hockey through work and says she will be able to cope if things don't go to plan on the field.



"I'll keep my options open in terms of where I go sport-wise," Flanagan said.



"I'm not really ready to give up elite sport and I really want to do well in hockey. I think there are some other options outside of that as well but I'll sit down with my coach and reassess the pathway to Tokyo."



ACT deputy chief minister Yvette Berry was on hand alongside Flanagan and men's hockey gun Glenn Turner to unveil the $2.2 million refurbishments at the National Hockey Centre in Lyneham on Saturday.



Flanagan says the upgrades, which include new office space, function rooms, and a new cafe, make Canberra's hockey centre "the best stadium in Australia".



Now Flanagan is itching for a return to play on the fields where she first made a name for herself and she has left the door open for a return to the Canberra club competition.



"This is the kind of facility they have overseas where hockey is just thriving, and it's really nice to be able to see this happen in Canberra," Flanagan said.



"I haven't played an international here as I was injured in 2009 when they did play. The last time I did play here was probably 2009 in just club hockey.



"It's been a very long time since I've been back to play other than some charity matches, but now I'm in Sydney I'm hoping I can get down for a club game this season."



Flanagan will play for the Canberra Strikers in the Australian Hockey League in October - she can't imagine playing for anyone else - where she will look to launch herself back into national contention.



