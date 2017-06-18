Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

18-06-2017 14:00
PAK - IND
18-06-2017 16:00
ENG - ARG
19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN 0 : 3 IND
17-06-2017 12:00
CHN 5 : 2 KOR

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 2 6 6
2 ARG 2 4 6
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 2 7 6
2 IND 2 6 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
Hockey lessons from Orange for hapless Multimedia girls

Published on Sunday, 18 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
By Elizabeth Mburugu


Orange captain Betsy Ommala with the ball as Daystar University player Nancy Chepchumba(r) tries to block when they played National Women league at City Park. ON 26/09/15 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

National team player Betsy Ommala netted a hat-trick as champions Telkom Orange hammered Multimedia University 11-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium yesterday.



Forwards Audrey Omaido, Maureen Okumu and Jane Ofula scored a brace each as Orange claimed their ninth straight win of the season.

Veteran defender Terry Juma and Caroline Guchu were also on target as the league leaders opened a six-point lead over second placed United States International University of Africa’s Spartans.

It was a comfortable result for Orange, who are bidding to win a record 20th league crown. A delighted Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro was short of words to describe her team’s emphatic result.

“It was a brilliant display, we put up a performance befitting our status as champions,” Ataro said.

The game was done and dusted in 13 minutes as Orange scored five times, ruthlessly carving open the Multimedia defence in impressive fashion. Joint top-scorer Jackline Mwangi was a last minute absentee for Orange, forcing Ataro to pair Omaido with Ofula upfront with Okumu out on the wide.

The trio tormented the students and combined for Orange’s first short corner.

The resulting short corner bore the first goal as Ommalla fired the ball past Multimedia keeper Faith Morei.

In the seventh minute, Orange doubled their lead through another short corner with Juma scoring.

The Standard Online

