By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Kenya players celebrate a goal during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Multimedia University at City Park Stadium on June 17, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenyan international Betsy Ommalla scored a hat-trick as champions Telkom Orange thrashed Multimedia University 11-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.





Forwards Audrey Omaido, Maureen Okumu and Jane Ofula scored twice each as Orange recorded their ninth straight win of the season to maintain their 100 percent record this season.



Defender Terry Juma and Caroline Guchu also got their names on the score sheet as the league leaders opened a six-point lead over second-placed United States International University of Africa(USIU-A) Spartans.



It was a largely comfortable result for Orange, who are chasing a record 20th league crown. Orange assistant coach, Josephine Ataro, was purring after the huge scoreline.



“It was a good performance from my players. We totally outplayed them and the win shows how hungry we are to defend our crown,” Ataro said. “We managed to keep another clean sheet and that also shows our performances are all-round,” the former national team first-choice goalkeeper added.



The game was done and dusted in 13 minutes as Orange scored five times, ruthlessly carving open the Multimedia defence in impressive fashion. Joint top scorer Jackline Mwangi was a last-minute absentee for Orange, forcing Ataro to pair up Omaido with Ofula upfront, with Okumu out wide.



OPENED THE SCORING



The trio tormented the students and combined for Orange’s first short corner. The resulting short corner bore the first goal as Ommalla fired the ball past Multimedia keeper Faith Morei.



In the seventh minute, Orange doubled their lead through another short corner with Juma finishing off. Three minutes later, it was three as Okumu beat the students defence to set up Ofula who fired past Morei.



Two more goals followed before the end of the quarter as Orange made good use of their short corners.



Multimedia resorted to defending in the second quarter but they were breached in the 21st minute as Ofula grabbed her second of the match. Ommalla completed her hat-trick in the third quarter and fourth with two goals to cap off a brilliant display.



The students rarely threatened and Ataro made a number of substitutions including replacing first choice keeper Cynthia Onyango with Ruth Njoki in the third quarter.



Okumu finally got a goal to complete her excellent display a minute to full time. Omaido’s brace saw her move top of the scoring charts with 14 goals.



The defeat left the students second from bottom with four points.



“We did not give a fight and just allowed them to walk all over us. We have got to show more determination in the league and this result is disappointing," Multimedia coach Vincent Odhiambo said.



Daily Nation