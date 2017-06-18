

Chloe Hardie Scotland U21 Women



Scotland U21 women started their three game test series against Ireland with a great 2-1 win in Belfast.





The Scots got off to a roaring start with a fast break down the line and a crash ball into the penalty spot. This prompted a fantastic finish from Lorna Cruickshank to set the team off to a flying start. 1-0.



The scots looked solid and comfortable following the early goal, which helped the team to continue a positive approach for the rest of the game. They created another opportunity when Mckenzie Bell drove strongly into space and offloaded the ball to Chloe Hardie. Hardie passed to Lexi Sabatelli at the top of the circle who guided a fantastic reverse strike into the bottom corner, giving the Scots a 2-0 lead.



Throughout the match Ireland had a few opportunities but goalkeepers Susan Al-Haddad and Megan Inch dealt well with the pressure when questions were asked.



In the third quarter, an Irish break through the centre of the pitch saw the hosts grab a goal back. Scotland were resolute for the rest of the match however and the score remained at 2-1 for the final hooter.



The games against Ireland are in preparation for when Scotland travel to the Czech Republic to compete at EuroHockey Junior Championship II on 16-22 July against Turkey, Russia and Czech Republic in Pool A of the tournament. Pool B has Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Austria.



The Scots are looking forward to their next two matches against Ireland as they prepare for the tournament, and will drive to keep the wins coming.



Scottish Hockey Union media release