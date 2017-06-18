Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

18-06-2017 14:00
PAK - IND
18-06-2017 16:00
ENG - ARG
19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN 0 : 3 IND
17-06-2017 12:00
CHN 5 : 2 KOR

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 2 6 6
2 ARG 2 4 6
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 2 7 6
2 IND 2 6 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Scotland U21 women get off to winning start in Belfast

Published on Sunday, 18 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments


Chloe Hardie Scotland U21 Women

Scotland U21 women started their three game test series against Ireland with a great 2-1 win in Belfast.



The Scots got off to a roaring start with a fast break down the line and a crash ball into the penalty spot. This prompted a fantastic finish from Lorna Cruickshank to set the team off to a flying start. 1-0.

The scots looked solid and comfortable following the early goal, which helped the team to continue a positive approach for the rest of the game. They created another opportunity when Mckenzie Bell drove strongly into space and offloaded the ball to Chloe Hardie. Hardie passed to Lexi Sabatelli at the top of the circle who guided a fantastic reverse strike into the bottom corner, giving the Scots a 2-0 lead.

Throughout the match Ireland had a few opportunities but goalkeepers Susan Al-Haddad and Megan Inch dealt well with the pressure when questions were asked.

In the third quarter, an Irish break through the centre of the pitch saw the hosts grab a goal back. Scotland were resolute for the rest of the match however and the score remained at 2-1 for the final hooter.

The games against Ireland are in preparation for when Scotland travel to the Czech Republic to compete at EuroHockey Junior Championship II on 16-22 July against Turkey, Russia and Czech Republic in Pool A of the tournament. Pool B has Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Austria.

The Scots are looking forward to their next two matches against Ireland as they prepare for the tournament, and will drive to keep the wins coming.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.