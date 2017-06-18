Peillat ready for another crunch game with England
Argentinian Olympic gold medal winner Gonzalo Peillat is ready for another frenetic encounter against England in the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final.
The two sides played a friendly game before the event began, and there was no quarter given in a bruising, physical encounter.
There is of course great respect between the teams, and with both sides having won two matches out of two, something has to give.
Peillat said, "We played a friendly game before this tournament and it was really close. It was completely physical, they are very strong and very fast, they improve a lot and getting better every time.
"I think England are really strong, they changed a lot of players in the last year but they still have a very good team.
"I hear it’s a big crowd which is perfect. It’s like the Hockey Pro League which is coming soon! We look forward to this competition with a lot of fans and I think it’s going to be amazing."
