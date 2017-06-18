

Peillat



Argentinian Olympic gold medal winner Gonzalo Peillat is ready for another frenetic encounter against England in the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final.





The two sides played a friendly game before the event began, and there was no quarter given in a bruising, physical encounter.



There is of course great respect between the teams, and with both sides having won two matches out of two, something has to give.



Peillat said, "We played a friendly game before this tournament and it was really close. It was completely physical, they are very strong and very fast, they improve a lot and getting better every time.



"I think England are really strong, they changed a lot of players in the last year but they still have a very good team.



"I hear it’s a big crowd which is perfect. It’s like the Hockey Pro League which is coming soon! We look forward to this competition with a lot of fans and I think it’s going to be amazing."



England Hockey Board Media release