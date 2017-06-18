Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

18-06-2017 14:00
PAK - IND
18-06-2017 16:00
ENG - ARG
19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN 0 : 3 IND
17-06-2017 12:00
CHN 5 : 2 KOR

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 2 6 6
2 ARG 2 4 6
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 2 7 6
2 IND 2 6 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
Peillat ready for another crunch game with England

Published on Sunday, 18 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 54
Peillat

Argentinian Olympic gold medal winner Gonzalo Peillat is ready for another frenetic encounter against England in the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final.



The two sides played a friendly game before the event began, and there was no quarter given in a bruising, physical encounter.

There is of course great respect between the teams, and with both sides having won two matches out of two, something has to give.

Peillat said, "We played a friendly game before this tournament and it was really close. It was completely physical, they are very strong and very fast, they improve a lot and getting better every time.

"I think England are really strong, they changed a lot of players in the last year but they still have a very good team.

"I hear it’s a big crowd which is perfect. It’s like the Hockey Pro League which is coming soon! We look forward to this competition with a lot of fans and I think it’s going to be amazing."

England Hockey Board Media release

