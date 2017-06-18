s2h team



Brisk start and quick goals by India unsettled yesterday's hero Canada in today's match at Queen Elizabeth Park, London. With all goals in the first half, India sailed past Canada 3-0 with consummate easy.





Within four minutes from the start, India made three quick silver attacks with Ramandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Sunil playing prominent role.



Moments after missed out a sitter despite a sliding close range shot, livewire forward SV Sunil came up with a thundering acute angle push from right backline that saw the ball crashing on the far post (1-0).



Six minutes later, sustained aggressive game of India paid off. Ramandeep Singh sent slap from top of D. Even as David Carter comes to the mid of the circle to tackle, Akashdeep Singh rushed with stretched one hand stick to cut the flight and guide it to home, a velvet touch(2-0).



Two minutes into second quarter, Ramandeep Singh, showing his ever-improving status, showed a clean pair of heels to a couple of defenders to take the ball from right midfield into D and timely parted it with Sardar Singh in the circle. The veteran did rise to the occasion to push the ball into net past two rushing defenders (3-0).



There was an element of luck here, as a defender trying to stop the ball just guided the half-hearted Sardar's push into the net. India got many chances to go up, but goalie and the defence of Canada would not give in.



India got five penalty corners, one after referral, but Harmanpreet Singh who negotiated most of them was not accurate unlike yesterday.



Captain Manpreet Singh once and Jasjit Kular too tried with a penalty corner try apiece, but by the time the Canadian defence was alive to the task.



Canada pressed hard in the last quarter, when the Indians started stuttering and getting cards at drop of hat, even both captain and vice captain sitting out on the bench together.



Canada has got two penalty corners, Tupper tried on both occasions in vain.



India will take on Pakistan tomorrow in the much awaited encounter.



Incidentally, India and Pakistan will also fight it out Champions Trophy cricket final tomorrow in the same host city.



Indian captain Manpreet Singh hoped India will win triumph on both events



