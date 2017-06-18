Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

18-06-2017 14:00
PAK - IND
18-06-2017 16:00
ENG - ARG
19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS
17-06-2017 14:00
CAN 0 : 3 IND
17-06-2017 12:00
CHN 5 : 2 KOR

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 2 6 6
2 ARG 2 4 6
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 2 7 6
2 IND 2 6 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 2 -10 0
Canadian Sikh Brothers take on the Indians

Published on Sunday, 18 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 46
by Dil Bahra



Brothers Sukhpal (Sukhi) Singh and Balraj Singh Panesar were in the Canadian line-up that lost 0 – 3 to India at the Hero Hockey World League semi-Final match at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London yesterday.



Both brothers, born in Surrey, B.C, Canada, play for United Brothers Field Hockey Club.

Sukhi, 23, earned his first international cap when he was selected to represent Canada against Brazil in Brampton, Canada on 10.03.2013. He represented Canada at Rio 2016 and has earned 89 caps.


Canada's Balraj (Red shirt) and India's Talwinder Singh (Blue shirt)

Younger brother Balraj, 21, earned his first senior international cap when he was selected to play against Mexico in Mexico City on 03.06.2014. He represented Canada at the Junior World Cup in New Delhi in 2013 and Uttar Pradesh in 2016. He has 13 caps.

The Canadians were put under pressure in the first half where they conceded all the three goals. Sunil Sowmarpet, Akashdeep Singh and Sardar  Singh scoring the goals.

Just 24 hours earlier, Canada had beaten Pakistan 6 – 0 and playing two games in such a short turnover in the heat took its toll. India had the luxury of having had a complete day’s rest.

“India had more ball possession and we were chasing the game” said Sukhi Panesar. He added “Always hard to play back to back games”

Sikhs in Hockey

