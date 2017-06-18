by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia suffered another embarrassing defeat in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London.





The Malaysians played a poor defensive game and were trounced 7-3 by world No. 7 England in a Group A match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre yesterday.



In the opening match on Friday, world No. 14 Malaysia were outplayed 5-2 by reigning Olympics champions Argentina.



Malaysia have conceded 12 goals in two matches and are at the bottom of the standings with no points.



Malaysia have two more matches to play against South Korea tomorrow and China on Tuesday. And they need to win both the matches if they hope to qualify for the quarter-finals.



England top the table by securing their second win. They beat China 2-0 on Friday.



England started off promisingly and raced to a 2-0 lead.



Seasoned campaigner Barry Middleton gave the home team the lead in the fifth minute. Henry Weir’s cross from the right was well deflected into goal by the 33-year-old Middleton.



And three minutes later, goalkeeper S. Kumar was beaten again this time by Christopher Griffiths, who scored from close range.



But Stephen van Huizen’s boys stormed back to equalise the score 2-2 in the second quarter.



Malaysia were awarded a penalty stroke in the 19th minute when Middleton used his body to stop the ball on the line.



Faizal Saari (pic) made no mistake from the spot to send the goalkeeper George Pinner the wrong way.



Nine minutes later, Malaysia equalised off their fourth penalty corner. Faizal’s drag flick bounced off goalkeeper Pinner’s pads before Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil dashed to flick the ball into goal.



But the Malaysian defence collapsed in the last two quarters.



England came back strongly to score five goals in a 22-minute spell.



Sam Ward scored off a penalty corner in the 32nd minute. Two minutes later, Middleton scored his second and England’s fourth goal from the top of the semi-circle.



In the 39th minute, Mark Gleghorne scored from close range.



Ward was on target again in the 51st minute and four minutes later Gleghorne also scored his second goal to make it 7-2.



But Faizal reduced the deficit with a penalty corner in the 57th minute to make it 7-3.



In the match against Argentina, Gonzalo Peillat netted four penalty corner goals in fourth, 11th, 40th and 47 minutes.



Facundo Callioni scored a field goal in the 49th minute.



Malaysia replied through Mohd Shahril Saabah (seventh) and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (18th).



The Star of Malaysia