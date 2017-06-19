Narain Swamy



Recommending the way forward in Indian sport is never easy. But that is what the Olympic task force, headed by Abhinav Bindra, has attempted. Having covered the entire country and spoken to a cross section of the fraternity, the task force concluded that the country had to first address the concerns of those fundamental to the system as it embarked on the path of excellence.





Coaches' welfare and appreciation of human endeavour reflects in every recommendation this task force has made to the government for Tokyo 2020. Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, a member of the task force, says this aspect would be India's stepping stone to success. Having represented India for eight years and spent as many years as a sports administrator, Rasquinha has his finger on the pulse of the issue.



Excerpts from an interview:



What was the feedback from Indian coaches?



One of the biggest complaints they had was that they were not being paid on par with foreign coaches. Even those with experience, expertise and a proven track record. Coaching plays a critical part in the development of sport. We felt the anomaly has to be corrected.



Did you speak with coaches at the grassroots?



We did. We realised that at every level, they felt inferior and let-down. They said there was no pride in being a coach. This feeling is not restricted to grassroots alone, it pervades the coaching scene, starting from the physical education teacher. Speak to any Indian coach and he will tell you the same thing. We realised that they had to be given importance and respect, their stature had to be enhanced. We hope that incentives, better salaries and upgrade of skills will be a small step towards that goal.



Has the task force recommended incentives as well as coaches' development across the board?



Yes, in equal measure. One, the performance of top Indian coaches needs to be incentivised not only to encourage them and raise their profiles but push those in the lower rungs to look forward to a better deal if they performed well. If we don't do it now, it will have a demoralising effect on coaches across sections. It can also dissuade former players from taking up coaching.



Two, we need to upgrade their skills and knowledge. To that end, an expert committee formed by the government and headed by (national badminton coach and task force member) P Gopichand is already at work, charting out steps for their development.



Is the sky now the limit for Indian coaches?



We have called for the removal of salary caps.Having said that, not all coaches qualify for this.The government has to take it up on a case-bycase basis. The merit of the coach, experience, expertise, track record and results produced will decide his or her pay. This also applies to other support staff — physios, mental trainers, nutritionists amongst others.



The task force is keen on former players contributing their mite...



For a former player, the greatest value lies in giving something back to the nation. Many of them are keen on doing it. Not in coaching alone but coaching is definitely one of them.Owing to the absence of a proper policy in the country, they are content with administrative jobs in public sector units. There is no doubt PSUs have contributed greatly to their financial stability. But we are keen that these players realise their potential as coaches as well. This is where PSUs can play a big role.



But former players employed with PSUs are not paid for their coaching stint with national squads...



We need to change the notion. We have recommended that in the case of former players of calibre who want to get into coaching, a formal note should go from the sports ministry to their employers (generally PSUs) that they should get official leave with pay and that they should retain their seniority in their organisation. These players will also have a separate coaching contract and be paid for their work at national camps.



Would you differentiate betwee an experienced coach and an Olympian who has just stepped in as a tutor?



We will because even if someone has won an Olympic med al he wouldn't have the expe rience as coach. At the same time, one cannot discount his experience and expertise as a player. We need to strike a balance here. Obviously, their pay cannot be the same as what the top Indian coaches get. Neither can we recommend a beginner's salary for them. That will hardly be an incentive for Olympians and internationals looking to make a career out of coaching.



As players they would have been away from their families for almost 11 months a year. As coaches, they will do the same thing and we need to make it worthwhile. So monetary incentives, opportunities and upgrade of coaching skills' are necessary. We have recommended a short coaching course for Olympians at the best institutions around the world before ushering them into national camps.



But all athletes are not good enough to be coaches...



I agree that everyone cannot become a coach. The skill sets of a player and coach are different. But we need to welcome all those who are willing to. We need the numbers now so that we can find quality in them. A majority of the athletes at the top level already have jobs in PSUs. If we have to offer them alternative careers, we need to make them feel welcome first.



A lot of these former players can begin at the age-group level where there is a huge dearth of coaches. This is where numbers matter. There are a few who have already taken the plunge, like Gagan Narang. He is still an active shooter but finds time to train his wards at his academy. We hope he will continue the good work.Likewise, other shooters — Joydeep Karmakar, Anjali Bhagwat and Suma Shirur too have turned coaches. In hockey, my former teammates — Arjun Halappa, Bharat Chetri and Jugraj Singh — have joined the ranks. Players like Jugraj have specialised knowledge (drag-flicks) and the country needs more such coaches.



Shouldn't India be aiming at excellence in coaching as well? The country also needs a plan in place to fine-tune their coaching skills...



That is the ultimate aim. We need to develop coaches at every level — community, grassroots, junior — with ample opportunities to go up the pyramid.But we are not thinking about it for 2020. We will recommend this for the long term. But we need to make a beginning soon so that a job stream is created and coaches are treated as professionals, like engineers and doctors.



It also means India will begin to rely less on foreign coaches...



In the long run, we will want all positions to be occupied by Indians.



The Times of India