Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR - MAS
19-06-2017 20:00
ARG - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

18-06-2017 16:00
ENG 3 : 3 ARG
18-06-2017 14:00
PAK 1 : 7 IND
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 3 6 7
2 ARG 3 4 7
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 2 7 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 3 -16 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

RSPB stays on top of pool

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

Chandigarh continues to impressive

Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) stayed on top of Pool A with a comprehensive 9-1 win against Jharkhand in the men’s National hockey championship A division here on Sunday.



Yuvraj Walmiki struck twice with eight players getting their names on the scoresheet as RSPB scored at will for its third win in as many games. Anselem Hemrom reduced the margin.

In Pool D, Chandigarh continued its impressive performance, notching up its third consecutive win to stay on top and on course for a spot in the quarterfinals while Air India finally got a win under its belt against Haryana.

The results: Pool A: RSPB 9 (Yuvraj Walmiki 2, Amit Rohidas, Rajin Kandulna, Manpreet, Ajit Kumar Pandey, Affan Yousuf, Karanpal Singh, Gauravjeet Singh) bt Jharkhand 1 (Anselem Hemrom); SSCB 5 (Jugraj Singh 2, Chandan Aind, Rana Pratap Singh, Robin) bt Namdhari XI 2 (Sukhdev Singh, Gagandeep Singh). Pool B: Punjab 6 (Baljinder Singh 2, Gurjant Singh, Ajit Pandit, Sarvanjit Singh, Dharamvir Singh) bt Bhopal 2 (Harshal Sharma, Abhishek); CAG 5 w/o FCI 0.

Pool C: PSB 4 (Karamjit Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Parvinder Singh, Gurinder Singh) bt Odisha 1 (Rakesh Tete); MPHA 2 (Nikky Kaushal, Haider Ali) bt Patiala 1 (Gursahib Singh).

Pool D: Chandigarh 2 (Damanjit Singh 2) bt AIU 1 (Joginder Singh); Air India 2 (Harsahib Singh, Armaan Qureshi) bt Haryana 1 (Munish Rana).

The Tribune

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.