Chandigarh continues to impressive



Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) stayed on top of Pool A with a comprehensive 9-1 win against Jharkhand in the men’s National hockey championship A division here on Sunday.





Yuvraj Walmiki struck twice with eight players getting their names on the scoresheet as RSPB scored at will for its third win in as many games. Anselem Hemrom reduced the margin.



In Pool D, Chandigarh continued its impressive performance, notching up its third consecutive win to stay on top and on course for a spot in the quarterfinals while Air India finally got a win under its belt against Haryana.



The results: Pool A: RSPB 9 (Yuvraj Walmiki 2, Amit Rohidas, Rajin Kandulna, Manpreet, Ajit Kumar Pandey, Affan Yousuf, Karanpal Singh, Gauravjeet Singh) bt Jharkhand 1 (Anselem Hemrom); SSCB 5 (Jugraj Singh 2, Chandan Aind, Rana Pratap Singh, Robin) bt Namdhari XI 2 (Sukhdev Singh, Gagandeep Singh). Pool B: Punjab 6 (Baljinder Singh 2, Gurjant Singh, Ajit Pandit, Sarvanjit Singh, Dharamvir Singh) bt Bhopal 2 (Harshal Sharma, Abhishek); CAG 5 w/o FCI 0.



Pool C: PSB 4 (Karamjit Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Parvinder Singh, Gurinder Singh) bt Odisha 1 (Rakesh Tete); MPHA 2 (Nikky Kaushal, Haider Ali) bt Patiala 1 (Gursahib Singh).



Pool D: Chandigarh 2 (Damanjit Singh 2) bt AIU 1 (Joginder Singh); Air India 2 (Harsahib Singh, Armaan Qureshi) bt Haryana 1 (Munish Rana).



