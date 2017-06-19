Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR - MAS
19-06-2017 20:00
ARG - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

18-06-2017 16:00
ENG 3 : 3 ARG
18-06-2017 14:00
PAK 1 : 7 IND
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 3 6 7
2 ARG 3 4 7
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 2 7 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 3 -16 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Arminen claim EHL ticket from Austrian final four

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments



SV Arminen will be Austria’s representative in next season’s EHL as they claimed the national title with a superb 3-0 win over Post SV this afternoon in front of 750 fans.



Both sides won through their Saturday semi-finals with 3-2 wins, seeing off NAVAX AHTC and WAC, respectively but the final was not quite as close.

Arminen, the defending champions and winner of the regular season, started in the best possible fashion when Daniel Fröhlich scored in the ninth minute.

The black and white side worked a strong press throughout this phase and penned Post into their own territory for long periods.

The Bundesliga’s top scorer, Patrick Schmidt, then added the second goal in the 21st minute, finding a way by Post goalkeeper Matej Karel.

Post attempted to counter via Fabian Unterkircher and Peter Kaltenböck but nothing accrued from their rare breaks. They won a corner after the change of ends but Arminen were able to block out the double-switch move.

And their hopes were well and truly finished in the 56th minute when Arminen won a penalty stroke which was converted by Sebastian Eitenberger to land the title and the EHL ticket.

Fröhlich was named the player of the final four while, with an incredible 32 goals from 17 matches, Schmidt, was the top scoring. Mateusz Szymczyk completed the individual awards as best goalkeeper.

It was the perfect weekend for the club with the side's women's team landing their national title as well.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.