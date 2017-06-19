



SV Arminen will be Austria’s representative in next season’s EHL as they claimed the national title with a superb 3-0 win over Post SV this afternoon in front of 750 fans.





Both sides won through their Saturday semi-finals with 3-2 wins, seeing off NAVAX AHTC and WAC, respectively but the final was not quite as close.



Arminen, the defending champions and winner of the regular season, started in the best possible fashion when Daniel Fröhlich scored in the ninth minute.



The black and white side worked a strong press throughout this phase and penned Post into their own territory for long periods.



The Bundesliga’s top scorer, Patrick Schmidt, then added the second goal in the 21st minute, finding a way by Post goalkeeper Matej Karel.



Post attempted to counter via Fabian Unterkircher and Peter Kaltenböck but nothing accrued from their rare breaks. They won a corner after the change of ends but Arminen were able to block out the double-switch move.



And their hopes were well and truly finished in the 56th minute when Arminen won a penalty stroke which was converted by Sebastian Eitenberger to land the title and the EHL ticket.



Fröhlich was named the player of the final four while, with an incredible 32 goals from 17 matches, Schmidt, was the top scoring. Mateusz Szymczyk completed the individual awards as best goalkeeper.



It was the perfect weekend for the club with the side's women's team landing their national title as well.



