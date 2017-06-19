Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR - MAS
19-06-2017 20:00
ARG - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

18-06-2017 16:00
ENG 3 : 3 ARG
18-06-2017 14:00
PAK 1 : 7 IND
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 3 6 7
2 ARG 3 4 7
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 2 7 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 3 -16 0
Scotland U21 beaten in second Irish test by fresh legs

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 37
Susan Al-Haddad

The Scotland U21 women's team faced a fresh Irish team in the second of their three match series against Ireland in Belfast.



The scots started well and were causing all sorts of problems for the Irish defence. The pressure told as Millie Steiger made space for herself at the top of the circle and a quick forehand found its way into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

The scots continued to press the defence and soon after that, Lorna Cruikshank pinched the ball from an Irish centre back and crashed the ball into the roof of the net for the second goal, and a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Irish coming into the game, though the scots were mostly secure and Megan Inch did a good job of stifling the Irish chances on goal.

Ireland struck one back as half time approached. The breakdown from a short corner meant the Irish pulled one back just before half time.

The third quarter was another very even affair but Ireland claimed an equaliser with a good strike when allowed space at the top of the Scottish circle.

Into the final quarter and the fresher legs of a 36-player squad resulted in clinical finishing from the Irish, bringing three goals in quick succession despite Susan Al-Haddad smothering many of their chances. It resulted in a score line of 5-2 at full time with the Scotland squad looking to learn from encounter, and bring home the series win in the final game.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

