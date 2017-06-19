

Susan Al-Haddad



The Scotland U21 women's team faced a fresh Irish team in the second of their three match series against Ireland in Belfast.





The scots started well and were causing all sorts of problems for the Irish defence. The pressure told as Millie Steiger made space for herself at the top of the circle and a quick forehand found its way into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.



The scots continued to press the defence and soon after that, Lorna Cruikshank pinched the ball from an Irish centre back and crashed the ball into the roof of the net for the second goal, and a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.



The second quarter saw the Irish coming into the game, though the scots were mostly secure and Megan Inch did a good job of stifling the Irish chances on goal.



Ireland struck one back as half time approached. The breakdown from a short corner meant the Irish pulled one back just before half time.



The third quarter was another very even affair but Ireland claimed an equaliser with a good strike when allowed space at the top of the Scottish circle.



Into the final quarter and the fresher legs of a 36-player squad resulted in clinical finishing from the Irish, bringing three goals in quick succession despite Susan Al-Haddad smothering many of their chances. It resulted in a score line of 5-2 at full time with the Scotland squad looking to learn from encounter, and bring home the series win in the final game.



Scottish Hockey Union media release