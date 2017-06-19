



The opening half was a much tighter affair than the last time these two sides met, on that occasion Korea sauntered into half time 3-0 up before the Green Army ran out victors in a penalty shootout, thanks to 2 goals in the final 60 seconds of the match.





The opening 30 minutes of this fixture saw no goals from either side and very few real chances in the opening quarter. Korea seemed content to step off and allow Zoe Wilson and Elena Tice the room they needed to stride toward the halfway line and launch attacks from there with sweeping passes. But it was only really in the second quarter that the goalkeepers were called on; 3 penalty corners for Ireland yielded no return but an Upton drag flick was the pick of the bunch as she drew a fine save from Jang. Better build up play from Deirdre Duke and Sinead Loughran got Ireland into the circle but a few too many shots went wide or were dealt with by Korea. Emily Beatty rounded out the half with a crisp reverse strike but again a good save denied the Irish to leave it 0-0 at the half.



The Green Army began to find their rhythm in the second half as their circle entries and penalty corner count continued to rise. They took the lead in the 35th minute as Shirley McCay was quickest to a bobbling rebounded ball from Zoe Wilson’s initial PC sweep. A minute later Anna O’Flanagan had the chance to double her sides lead as she was faced with an open goal after beating the keeper but she uncharacteristically shot side. The game was all level 2 minutes later as Seul Ki Cheon scored a superb drag flick from a PC, leaving Grace O’Flanagan with no chance. The opportunties were increasing for Ireland though and Beatty found herself free on the top of the circle but couldn’t connect with the shot. However, the winning goal was worth the wait as Duke burst out of her own half towards the circle before slipping a pin-point pass to captain Katie Mullan, who had work yet to do as she forced the keeper to commit before scoring a superb goal on her reverse. The Green Army may well have had another goal in them with chances falling to Beatty, O’Flanagan and Nicci Daly but no doubt will be more than satisfied with yet another win against top 10 opposition in the space of 4 days.



Speaking after the victory, head coach Graham Shaw said “We controlled the phases a lot better today than we did against China. It’s very pleasing to see the areas we discussed being implemented and we’re very happy with the performance and result.



This 4 Nations has been invaluable for us in our preparation for World League in Johannesburg and we’d like to thank German Hockey for the invitation.”



Ireland 2 (McCay, Mullan)

Korea 1 (Cheon)



Ireland: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan (Captain), E Tice, E Beatty, G Pinder, S Loughran, R Upton, L Colvin, N Daly, Z Wilson,



Subs: A McFerran, N Evans, S McCay, C Watkins, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, D Duke



Korea: Jang, H Kim, Y Hong, E Cheon, E Cho, KS Cheon, H Cho, K Park, E Baek, Yuri Lee, J Kim (Captain)



Subs: Y Cha, Y Kim, S Park, Youngsil Lee, KY Cho, M Han, H Shin



Berlin Four Nations (all Irish time)

Thursday: Germany 1 (J Teschke) Ireland 2 (A O’Flanagan, K Mullan); Korea 1 China 1

Friday, June 16: China 5 v 2 Ireland, 4pm

Sunday, June 18: Ireland 2 v 1 Korea, 11am



Irish Hockey Association media release