Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR - MAS
19-06-2017 20:00
ARG - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

18-06-2017 16:00
ENG 3 : 3 ARG
18-06-2017 14:00
PAK 1 : 7 IND
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 3 6 7
2 ARG 3 4 7
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 2 7 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 3 -16 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

NZ counting down to World League Final

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments



There’s now less than six months until the world’s top eight women’s teams hit our shores for the FIH Women’s World League Final.



The fast paced and action-packed tournament will be hosted at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland from 17-26 November.

The World League Final is the culmination of four competition rounds played over two years, giving nations from all over the world a change to compete for the overall championship.

As hosts the Vantage Black Sticks Women gain automatic qualification, while the other seven competitors will be determined by results at this month’s World League Semi Final events in Brussels and London.

The Kiwis are currently poised to compete in the Brussels leg, which remains crucial with qualification for the 2018 Hockey World Cup up for grabs along with valuable world ranking points.

The Black Sticks open their campaign against Spain at 6am on Thursday 22nd July (NZ time), with all New Zealand games broadcast live on SKY Sport.

The Women's World League Final is proudly supported by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED).

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.