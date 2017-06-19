



There’s now less than six months until the world’s top eight women’s teams hit our shores for the FIH Women’s World League Final.





The fast paced and action-packed tournament will be hosted at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland from 17-26 November.



The World League Final is the culmination of four competition rounds played over two years, giving nations from all over the world a change to compete for the overall championship.



As hosts the Vantage Black Sticks Women gain automatic qualification, while the other seven competitors will be determined by results at this month’s World League Semi Final events in Brussels and London.



The Kiwis are currently poised to compete in the Brussels leg, which remains crucial with qualification for the 2018 Hockey World Cup up for grabs along with valuable world ranking points.



The Black Sticks open their campaign against Spain at 6am on Thursday 22nd July (NZ time), with all New Zealand games broadcast live on SKY Sport.



The Women's World League Final is proudly supported by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED).



Hockey New Zealand Media release