Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR - MAS
19-06-2017 20:00
ARG - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

18-06-2017 16:00
ENG 3 : 3 ARG
18-06-2017 14:00
PAK 1 : 7 IND
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 3 6 7
2 ARG 3 4 7
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 2 7 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 3 -16 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Malaysia face must-win match against South Korea

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments

by Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are in a do-or-die situation to qualify for next year’s World Cup Finals in India.



To date, world No. 14 Malaysia have suffered two heavy losses in Group A in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.

image: http://www.thestar.com.my/sport/hockey/2017/06/19/malaysia-face-mustwin-match-against-south-korea/~/media/c6ed143c13d24da680413cc5afcaa9fc.ashx?h=616&w=250

Coach Stephen van Huizen’s side went down 5-2 to Olympic champions and world No. 1 Argentina in their opening match on Friday. The next day Malaysia were humiliated 7-3 by world No. 7 England.

Veteran Barry Middleton (fifth and 34th minutes), Sam Ward (32nd and 51st), Mark Gleghorne (39th and 55th) and Christopher Griffiths (eighth) scored for England. Malaysia replied through Faizal Saari (19th and 57th) and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (28th).

The Malaysians are last in the group without a point.

They need to beat South Korea today to keep their hopes alive for a place in the quarter-finals.

Malaysia will wrap up the group fixtures against world No. 18 China tomorrow.

Only the four sides from the two five-team groups will advance to the last eight.

All the quarter-finalists are guaranteed a spot in the 2018 Finals in Bhubaneswar.

Fourth-placed Korea, the world No. 12, are also winless as they lost to Argentina (2-1) and China (5-2). Like Malaysia, Korea need to win to make the last eight. The Koreans wrap up their group fixtures against England tomorrow.

Said Stephen: “The matches against Korea and China are very crucial. First, we must collect full points against Korea. The Koreans play a fast attacking game and I hope our players can rise to the occasion.”

Malaysia last played Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan last year.

In the round-robin match, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

But Malaysia edged Korea 3-1 in a penalty shootout to win the bronze after both teams drew 1-1 in regulation time.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.