by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are in a do-or-die situation to qualify for next year’s World Cup Finals in India.





To date, world No. 14 Malaysia have suffered two heavy losses in Group A in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.



Coach Stephen van Huizen’s side went down 5-2 to Olympic champions and world No. 1 Argentina in their opening match on Friday. The next day Malaysia were humiliated 7-3 by world No. 7 England.



Veteran Barry Middleton (fifth and 34th minutes), Sam Ward (32nd and 51st), Mark Gleghorne (39th and 55th) and Christopher Griffiths (eighth) scored for England. Malaysia replied through Faizal Saari (19th and 57th) and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (28th).



The Malaysians are last in the group without a point.



They need to beat South Korea today to keep their hopes alive for a place in the quarter-finals.



Malaysia will wrap up the group fixtures against world No. 18 China tomorrow.



Only the four sides from the two five-team groups will advance to the last eight.



All the quarter-finalists are guaranteed a spot in the 2018 Finals in Bhubaneswar.



Fourth-placed Korea, the world No. 12, are also winless as they lost to Argentina (2-1) and China (5-2). Like Malaysia, Korea need to win to make the last eight. The Koreans wrap up their group fixtures against England tomorrow.



Said Stephen: “The matches against Korea and China are very crucial. First, we must collect full points against Korea. The Koreans play a fast attacking game and I hope our players can rise to the occasion.”



Malaysia last played Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan last year.



In the round-robin match, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.



But Malaysia edged Korea 3-1 in a penalty shootout to win the bronze after both teams drew 1-1 in regulation time.



