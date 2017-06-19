Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR - MAS
19-06-2017 20:00
ARG - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

18-06-2017 16:00
ENG 3 : 3 ARG
18-06-2017 14:00
PAK 1 : 7 IND
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 3 6 7
2 ARG 3 4 7
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 2 7 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 3 -16 0
We scored some great goals against Pakistan: Roelant Oltmans

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments

LONDON: India chief hockey coach Roelant Oltmans exuded satisfaction after his boys went on a goal spree against Pakistan in the Hockey World League Semi-Final but said they still need to work on some areas.



India rode on goals from drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh (13th minute, 33rd), Talwinder Singh (21st, 24th), Akashdeep Singh (47th, 59th) and Pradeep Mor (49th) to beat Pakistan 7-1 and zoom to the top of Pool B on Sunday.

"I thought Pakistan were the better team in the first quarter and they created more opportunities but after we scored the first goal we started to play according to our plan," said Oltmans after the match.

"We scored some great goals today and when we score the type of goals that we did today, that is what makes a coach happy. I enjoyed the way we played, but as always I look for things to improve in our performances but scoring seven and conceding one is good," he added.

The 7-1 win was also India's biggest over Pakistan, bettering the 7-4 effort against arch-rivals in 2003 Champions Trophy and 2010 Commonwealth Games.

India will next play The Netherlands on Tuesday.

The Times of India

