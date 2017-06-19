Harmanpreet, Talwinder and Akashdeep score a brace each





Making merry: Talwinder scored two quick-fire goals in the first half to put India on course. | Photo Credit: PTI



A clinical India demolished a hapless Pakistan 7-1 to register its third consecutive victory and seal a place in the quarterfinals of the Hockey World League Semifinal, here on Sunday.





Goals by Harmanpreet Singh (13, 33), Talwinder Singh (21, 24), Akashdeep Singh (47, 59) and Pardeep Mor (49) ensured India toppled the Netherlands to lead the points table with its third successive win. Pakistan, on the other hand, is at the bottom.



India will next play the Netherlands on Tuesday, while Pakistan will face Scotland on Monday.



It was Pakistan that got its first real opportunity, coming within three minutes of the match, when Ajaz Ahmad drifted away just a little bit from his man Pardeep Mor to take a shot on goal. But he was wide off the mark.



India won the first penalty corner soon after when a Pakistani defender fouled in the circle. A good dragflick by Harmanpreet Singh was well defended by Pakistan’s first runner to deny an early lead.



As the match progressed, India started to control the proceedings with Pakistan playing a catch-up game.



Harmanpreet gave India the lead in the 13th minute, converting a penalty corner with a low grounded flick. India secured another penalty corner four minutes into the second quarter but Harmanpreet’s flick was saved by Amjad Ali. Talwinder doubled India’s lead soon after combining well with Satbir Singh and S.V. Sunil.

Talwinder dazzles



Minutes later, Talwinder scored his second goal of the day when he neatly lifted over Amjad a high ball from Satbir and India went into the breather with a comfortable 3-0 cushion.



India continued in the same vein after the change of ends and three minutes into the second half, Harmanpreet scored from another set piece to extend the lead.



In between, Pakistan had its share of chances but failed to get past an alert Akash Chikte. After Chinglensana Singh was brilliantly denied by Pakistan goalkeeper Amjad Ali, Akashdeep scored a brilliant field goal from the top of the circle after fine one-two with Sardar Singh.



Two minutes later, Pradeep Mor drilled home from a tight angle to beat Amjad Ali at the post. Umar Bhutta scored a consolation goal late into the match but Akashdeep restored India’s victory margin with yet another fantastic strike just a minute from the hooter.



The results: India 7 (Harmanpreet Singh 13 & 33, Talwinder Singh 21 & 24, Akashdeep Singh 47 & 59 and Pardeep Mor 49) bt Pakistan 1 (Umar Bhutta 57).



The Hindu