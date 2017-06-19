s2h team







Facing precise and fitter rival in a do or die encounter, Pakistan caved into the pressure cauldron, and proved no match for India in the ongoing London razzmatazz. Sparks flew from only the Indian armoury as they coasted a record 7-1 victory over arch rival Pakistan in their third match of the Hockey World League Semifinals.





The third loss for Pakistan in as many as matches virtually extinguish their World Cup entry chances to be held in India in 2018.



With minus 16 goal difference, and a match remaining, Pakistan is walloping at the bottom of the table.



Only top four teams will move to quarter final, and top five finishers will move to Delhi for the next World Cup.



Harmanpreet Singh, Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh struck two goals each, the other one coming from the unexpected quarters, Pardeep Mor.



Umar Bhutta struck the lone consolation goal three minutes before the hooter, only goal that Pakistan struck in three matches.



Nine months before at Kuantan, the Pakistan team looked better and fitter, as they made it to th4 final, and then lost the crown by a solitary goal (3-2). Coming against such good form, the downfall is unexpected for Pakistan.



With three goals in its kitty, India were sitting pretty well at half time in the much awaited encounter against arch rivals Pakistan.



Harmanpreet Singh struck off India's first penalty corner much against run of play. Till then it was Pakistan who were dominating the proceedings, even earning a penalty corner. Its tireless move maker Pardeep Mor who sprinted fast with the ball fro top of circle to backline to earn this fruitful penlaty corner.



Once Harmanpreet put the break away goal, Indians were unstoppable.



Talwinder Singh, who otherwise had poor game so far, struck a brace



Sardar Singh played pivotal role in all Indian moves. His stamp was conspicuous in the third goal. In a well coordinated move, Sardar got the ball on top of D. First he tried to hit, but on second thought, just scopped high of which Talwinder just turned full to deflect the ball with right side of blade (3-0) in the 24th minute.



Sardar was also in the picture in Talwinder Singh's first goal, India's second. Its Sardar's minus from left backline, Talwinder tapped in (2-) three minutes earlier.



Pakistan got couple of their chances in the first half, but blew away with harried dives and wild hits that went wide.



Bilal took both the PCs Pak hard-earned in the first half, but he was never dangerous.



Only thing that went right for Pakistan today is they won both their referrals. They dominated the first quarter with turn overs and consistent circle penetration, but the forwards were wayward in finishing. On the other hand, Indian struck as easily as knife cutting butter.



Scores: Harmanpreet Singh (13 & 33)

Talwinder Singh (20 & 20)

Akashdeep Singh (47 & 59 )

Pardeep Mor (49)

Umar Bhutta (57)



