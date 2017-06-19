by Dil Bahra





Goal scorers Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh Photo: Yan Huckendubler



India finally beat Pakistan 7 – 1 in a match played in London yesterday, having lost their previous two encounters in the capital.





At their first encounter, at Lords Cricket Ground on 21 October 1967, in front of a 12,000 crowd, Pakistan won by the only goal of the match scored by Tariq Ali. India team (11 players – no substitutes in those days), at this Pre-Olympic Tournament, was captained by Gurbax Singh included seven Sikh players, namely Jagjit Singh; Harmik Singh; Balbir Singh ‘Railways’; Harbinder Singh; Inder Singh and Joginder Singh.



At their last appearance, for the wooden spoon match, at the 6th World Cup in Willesdon, London, on 17 October 1986 Pakistan won by 3 – 2 in extra time. Qazi Mohib-ur-Rehman, Kalee Mullah and Nasir Ali scoring for Pakistan and Mohinder Pal Singh scoring a brace for India. India’s team (12 players – one substitute used) included four Sikh players, namely Pargat Singh; Hardip Singh; Mohinder Pal Singh and Balwinder Singh.







India were at their best on this occasion and their recent form showed. A 7 – 1 winning margin was their best result in the 168 encounters that they have played against Pakistan which started at the Final of Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games. Six of the seven goals were scored by Sikh players – Harmanpreet Singh; Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scoring two goals each. Pardeep Mor scored India’s other goal and Muhammad Umar Bhutta scoring Pakistan’s only goal.



India’s team, led by Manpreet Singh included ten Sikh players in the squad of eighteen, namely Harmanpreet Singh; Sardar Singh; Mandeep Singh; Talwinder Singh; Harjeet Singh; Satbir Singh; Akashdeep Singh; Jasjit Singh Kular and Ramandeep Singh.



Sikhs in Hockey