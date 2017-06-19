By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal,India)



In 168th match between arch rivals India beats Pakistan by 7-1. It is the biggest ever win of India against traditional opponent. In London India beats Pakistan first time, previously in Pre Olympics Tourney (1967) and in World Cup (1986) India lost by 0-1 and 2-3 goals respectively. Below the list of 7-matches are given, in which India have scored 5+ goals in magnificent victory:

Date Venue Tournament Match Score Indian Scorers 21/02/1986 Hyderabad Home-Away Test Series Test Match 6-3 Shahid(2),Thoiba,Tikken,Hardeep and Carvalho 26/12/1995 Chennai South Asian Games Final Match 5-2 Dhanraj Pillay(3),Mukesh Kumar(2) 22/08/2003 Amstelveen Champions Trophy League Match 7-4 Gagan,Deepak,Jugraj(2each),Prabhjot 03/02/2010 Dhaka South Asian Games League Match 5-1 Raghunath (3),Dharamvir(2) 10/10/2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games Hockey Pool Match 7-4 Sandeep Singh ,Shivendra(2 each),Sarvanjit,Danish and Dharamvir 12/04/2016 Ipoh Azlan Shah Cup League Match 5-1 Sunil(2),Manpreet,Talwinder and Rupinderpal 18/06/2017 London HWL-Round 3 SF Pool Match 7-1 Aakashdeep,Harmanpreet and Talwinder(2each),Pradeep Mor

Head to Head: Total-168, India wins-56, Pakistan wins-82, drawn-30, India’s GF-331, Pakistan’s GF-389.



