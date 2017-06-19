Stats Speak: Seven Biggest wins of India over Pakistan
By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal,India)
In 168th match between arch rivals India beats Pakistan by 7-1. It is the biggest ever win of India against traditional opponent. In London India beats Pakistan first time, previously in Pre Olympics Tourney (1967) and in World Cup (1986) India lost by 0-1 and 2-3 goals respectively. Below the list of 7-matches are given, in which India have scored 5+ goals in magnificent victory:
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Tournament
|
Match
|
Score
|
Indian Scorers
|
21/02/1986
|
Hyderabad
|
Home-Away Test Series
|
Test Match
|
6-3
|
Shahid(2),Thoiba,Tikken,Hardeep and Carvalho
|
26/12/1995
|
Chennai
|
South Asian Games
|
Final Match
|
5-2
|
Dhanraj Pillay(3),Mukesh Kumar(2)
|
22/08/2003
|
Amstelveen
|
Champions Trophy
|
League Match
|
7-4
|
Gagan,Deepak,Jugraj(2each),Prabhjot
|
03/02/2010
|
Dhaka
|
South Asian Games
|
League Match
|
5-1
|
Raghunath (3),Dharamvir(2)
|
10/10/2010
|
New Delhi
|
Commonwealth Games Hockey
|
Pool Match
|
7-4
|
Sandeep Singh ,Shivendra(2 each),Sarvanjit,Danish and Dharamvir
|
12/04/2016
|
Ipoh
|
Azlan Shah Cup
|
League Match
|
5-1
|
Sunil(2),Manpreet,Talwinder and Rupinderpal
|
18/06/2017
|
London
|
HWL-Round 3 SF
|
Pool Match
|
7-1
|
Aakashdeep,Harmanpreet and Talwinder(2each),Pradeep Mor
Head to Head: Total-168, India wins-56, Pakistan wins-82, drawn-30, India’s GF-331, Pakistan’s GF-389.
Fieldhockey.com