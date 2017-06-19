Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR - MAS
19-06-2017 20:00
ARG - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

18-06-2017 16:00
ENG 3 : 3 ARG
18-06-2017 14:00
PAK 1 : 7 IND
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 3 6 7
2 ARG 3 4 7
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 2 7 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 3 -16 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Stats Speak: Seven Biggest wins of India over Pakistan

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 78
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal,India)

In 168th match between arch rivals India beats Pakistan by 7-1. It is the biggest ever win of India against traditional opponent. In London India beats Pakistan first time, previously in Pre Olympics Tourney (1967) and in World Cup (1986) India lost by 0-1 and 2-3 goals respectively. Below the list of 7-matches are given, in which India have scored 5+ goals in magnificent victory:

 

Date

Venue

Tournament

Match

Score

Indian Scorers

21/02/1986

Hyderabad

Home-Away Test Series

Test Match

6-3

Shahid(2),Thoiba,Tikken,Hardeep and Carvalho

26/12/1995

Chennai

South Asian Games

Final Match

5-2

Dhanraj  Pillay(3),Mukesh Kumar(2)

22/08/2003

Amstelveen

Champions Trophy

League Match

7-4

Gagan,Deepak,Jugraj(2each),Prabhjot

03/02/2010

Dhaka

South Asian Games

League Match

5-1

Raghunath (3),Dharamvir(2)

10/10/2010

New Delhi

Commonwealth Games Hockey

Pool Match

7-4

Sandeep Singh ,Shivendra(2 each),Sarvanjit,Danish and Dharamvir

12/04/2016

Ipoh

Azlan  Shah Cup

League Match

5-1

Sunil(2),Manpreet,Talwinder and Rupinderpal

18/06/2017

London

HWL-Round 3 SF

Pool Match

7-1

Aakashdeep,Harmanpreet and Talwinder(2each),Pradeep Mor

 Head to Head: Total-168, India wins-56, Pakistan wins-82, drawn-30, India’s GF-331, Pakistan’s GF-389.

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.