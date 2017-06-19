Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

19-06-2017 12:00
SCO - PAK
19-06-2017 14:00
NED - CAN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR - MAS
19-06-2017 20:00
ARG - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

18-06-2017 16:00
ENG 3 : 3 ARG
18-06-2017 14:00
PAK 1 : 7 IND
17-06-2017 18:00
SCO 0 : 3 NED
17-06-2017 16:00
ENG 7 : 3 MAS

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG 3 6 7
2 ARG 3 4 7
3 CHN 2 1 3
4 KOR 2 -4 0
5 MAS 2 -7 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 2 7 6
3 CAN 2 3 3
4 SCO 2 -6 0
5 PAK 3 -16 0
India trounce Pakistan 7-1 at HWL Semifinals

Published on Monday, 19 June 2017
View Comments

India had their biggest ever win over Pakistan. They defeated the traditional rivals 7-1 on Sunday at the Hockey World League Semifinal Round which also doubles up as the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



It was Pakistan's third successive big defeat in the tournament.

India gave a wonderful demonstration of structured hockey in front of a full house.

Their attacks were well orchestrated and finishing was excellent. India converted two of their four penalty corners; Pakistan none out of five.

First quarter didnt give any indication of things to come. The most evenly fought 15 minutes of the match had both the sides earning one penalty corner . Aleem Bilal's flick went very high above the bar.

While Harmanpreet Singh's flat, fast and angular push beat goal keeper Amjad.
The two teams had a PC in the first five minutes of the second quarter as well but couldn't avail.

In the 23rd minute, India extended the advantage with an excellent quick passing move capped by Talwinder.

After Pakistan wasted two chances in a quick succession, Talwinder scored his second of the day. A left side move resulted in a high ball in the circle which was well tapped in by Talwinder with stick held above the head.

India persisted with their offensive play and Ramandeep's two successive shots were well saved by the goal tender Amjad.

Half Time India:3  Pakistan: 0

Within three minutes of resumption, Harmanpreet again converted a PC. This time via a forceful high flick on the left side of the net.

Then Pakistan had two PCs. On the first, Abu Bakr's good high push was well palmed away by the custodian Chikte. Off the next, Abu Bakr attempted a carpet push which was again saved by the stick of the diving Chikte.

In the 47th minute, Akshdeep after picking a little pass outside the circle, sprinted into the area and rattled the net from the top of the circle for his team's fifth goal.

Hardly two minutes passed when India's next goal arrived. A left side attack resulted in Pardeep Mor receiving the ball on the right side of the circle. With time and space at his disposal, Mor found the target with a forceful hit and it was a tennis score now.

Aleem Bilal made a hash of Pakistan's fifth PC with a feeble push. However, Tasawwar Abbas's wonderful ball found Bhutta unmarked in the middle of the circle who sounded the board for Pakistan's first goal of the tournament.

Indians were not finished yet. With less than two minutes left, Akashdeep from a difficult angle at the right side of the circle thundered the far net with a superb hit- one of the finishes of the tournament.

Now, Pakistan needs to defeat Scotland in the last pool match to qualify for the quarter finals.

SCORERS:
India: Harmanpreet Singh 2 (PC), Talwinder Singh 2, Akashdeep Singh 2 & Pradeep Mor
Pakistan: Umar Bhutta

PHF media release

