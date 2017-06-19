

Phil Roper MHWL



Three goals in four minutes earned Olympic Champions Argentina a draw against England after the hosts had taken a 3-0 lead. Mark Gleghorne, Sam Ward and Barry Middleton’s strikes were cancelled out by two Gonzalo Peillat penalty corners and a Matias Paredes goal in an enthralling encounter at the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Finals. Argentina had the chance to steal the winner from the penalty spot in the dying minutes but George Pinner stood tall to deny Maico Casella.





There were no signs of pre-match nerves for England as they got off to an explosive start in front of a vibrant crowd. After six minutes Mark Gleghorne’s drag flick was blocked on the line by Manuel Brunet, and the #14 duly stepped up to convert the resultant penalty stroke. Three minutes later it was 2-0 to the hosts – a reverse stick strike was blocked by the pads of Juan Vivaldi but the rebound fell kindly to Phil Roper. The Wimbledon forward smashed the ball goal bound for Sam Ward to poach on the far post, in true striker’s fashion.



It wasn’t long before Pinner and the England defence were called into action as the Argentinean attack came to life in the second quarter. A first time reverse stick strike from Joaquin Menini was blocked by the England number one before Adam Dixon prevented a certain goal, by stretching to tip the ball over the bar. When Argentina were awarded their first penalty corner, tournament top goal scorer Peillat stepped up, but his strike didn’t threaten Pinner as Liam Sanford charged off the line to block. England’s defence held firm and maintained their 2-0 lead going into the half time break.



Yet again, England started brightly from the re-start and took a 3-0 lead after 34 minutes. Brendan Creed sent a crash ball into the circle for a diving Barry Middleton to deflect into the roof of the net - his 110th international goal. The South American side bounced back though and were back on level terms in the after three quick fire goals in the space of four minutes. Two penalty corner rocket strikes from Peillat, either side of Matias Paredes’s goal, meant the momentum had firmly swung back in favour of the visitors, with one quarter left to play.



With neither side wanting to settle for a draw, the game continued to flow from end to end. Gleghorne’s low penalty corner strike was saved by the stick of Vivaldi before Argentina were awarded a penalty stroke after a goal mouth scramble. Casella stepped up to the spot, only to be denied by the out stretched left pad of Pinner, much to the delight of the home crowd. The drama wasn’t over as Pinner expertly saved a further three penalty corners before England almost snatched it at the death. Ames turned over possession in the midfield to set up a counter attack and with three players waiting in the circle, Vivaldi did well to smother Ward’s cross and clear the danger.



England 3 (2)

Mark Gleghorne, 6 (PS)

Sam Ward, 9 (FG)

Barry Middleton, 34 (FG)



Argentina 3 (0)

Gonzalo Peillat, 37, 41 (PC, PC)

Matias Paredes, 40 (FG)



England: George Pinner (GK), Henry Weir, Brendan Creed, Michael Hoare, Liam Sanford, Ollie Willars, Ian Sloan (C), David Ames, Adam Dixon, David Goodfield, Barry Middleton, Harry Martin, David Condon, Phil Roper, Sam Ward, Mark Gleghorne, Chris Griffiths, Harry Gibson (GK)



England remain top of Pool A, ahead of Argentina on goal difference, and face Korea in their final pool match on Tuesday evening.



England Hockey Board Media release