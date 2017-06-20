India hockey player Sardar Singh was today called for questioning by the police reportedly in connection with a year-old sexual assault case, barely hours after his side thrashed Pakistan 7-1 in the Hockey World League Semifinals in London. The team management in London was told that Sardar should come to Leeds for questioning by the Yorkshire police.





Sardar, a former captain, was last year accused by a British-Indian hockey player, who had claimed to be his fiancee, of rape and assault both in India and UK.



Former Hockey India chief and current FIH president Narinder Batra slammed the move by the UK authorities.



“As an FIH chief, I have no comments. But as an Indian and former Hockey India president, I am saying this in my personal capacity that I condemn the move. How can you call an international athlete in the middle of a tournament without any prior information,” Batra said. “The team management was told about that just before the Pakistan match.”



Batra had earlier issued a hard-hitting statement on his Facebook page. “England is a country which is a safe heaven for all fraudsters who have run away from India and agree to invest in England,” he had stated on the social networking site. “I would love to see the reaction of England and world media if in India, the England players are called to police stations.”



The post was later deleted.



FIH also issued a statement: “These comments were the personal thoughts of Batra. FIH would like to apologise for any offence that these comments may have caused. The matter will be reviewed internally.”



The Tribune