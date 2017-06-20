Believed to be in connection with 2016 sexual assault case; Hockey India fumes at timing of police action in middle of Hockey World League



Uthra Ganesan





Sardar Singh



A day after the Indian hockey team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in the Hockey World League Semifinals, there was trouble for former captain Sardar Singh who was called for questioning by Yorkshire police in connection with a year old sexual assault case.





With the Indian team in London for the tournament, the team management, it is believed, is quite upset about the fact that Sardar was called for questioning in the middle of the competition without any prior information. Last year, Sardar was accused by British-Indian hockey player Ashpal Bhogal, insisting to be his ex-fiance, of rape and assault both in India and UK.



“The team is in London, he has been called to Leeds for questioning. We do not even know whether it is a new case or the same old one. If it was the old one, it makes no sense for the police to wait for more than 10 days since we came here. Sardar is not here discreetly or fraudulently, he is playing in a major competition with the team and travelled with everyone. The cities are almost 200 miles away, which means a travel of at least 10-12 hours, and there is a crucial match against Holland on Tuesday,” a member from the team management told The Hindu.



In fact, officials claim that it is nothing more than pressure tactics to harass Sardar mentally before an important game. “We were informed by the police just before the game against Pakistan. It came directly from the authorities and no Indian diplomatic representative was even aware of it. Everyone knows how important these matches are. We did not inform Sardar about it to make sure he played freely but this is sheer harassment and nothing else,” said an official.



Last January, Bhogal claimed to have been in a relationship with Sardar for the past four years and alleged he tortured her “mentally, physically and emotionally”, even forcing her to undergo an abortion the previous year. She claimed they got engaged in 2014 with the assent of both families, but Sardar had refused to marry her.



The questioning continued for almost four hours, beginning around 1.30 pm local time and going on till around 5.15 pm before Sardar was allowed to leave for London. The authorities refused to clarify on the future course of action or whether any charges would be pressed, only saying that they would need more time to investigate.



Sources confirmed that the latest round of questioning was held after a fresh case was filed against Sardar by the girl, claiming sexual abuse in 2013 in London.



However, he would be free to continue playing in the tournament for now.



The Hindu