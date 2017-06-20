



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce OPRO, the world’s most technically advanced mouthguard company, as the Official Mouthguard of Scottish Hockey. Scottish Hockey joins OPRO’s proud family of leading hockey associations, which include GB Hockey, England Hockey, Hockey Wales and Hockey Ireland.





The long-term deal will see custom-fit mouthguards produced for senior Scotland international players, and will be made available to junior programme members.



Scotland’s senior women will wear their new OPRO mouthguards while competing at the upcoming World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, for a place in the Hockey World Cup.



Andy Tennant, Head of Performance for Scottish Hockey, said, “We are delighted to be developing a partnership with OPRO who are a clear brand leader in their field – with the ultimate benefit to our international athletes, who will have the best possible protection.



“Our men’s and women’s teams who are competing in World League semi-finals will be the first to be supported, however the partnership will filter down so that our emerging young international athletes will also have the opportunity to benefit from this exciting new partnership.”



Founder of the OPROGROUP, Dr Anthony Lovat BDS commented, “At OPRO we are passionate about sport and supporting players by providing them with the highest levels of quality protection - allowing them to get on with their game. We are delighted to be working with Scottish Hockey at this exciting time and wish the teams the very best of luck in their World League games”



Scottish Hockey Union media release