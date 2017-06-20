Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

20-06-2017 12:00
SCO - CAN
20-06-2017 14:00
IND - NED
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN - MAS
20-06-2017 20:00
ENG - KOR

Men's HWL R3 London Results

19-06-2017 20:00
ARG 10 : 0 CHN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR 0 : 1 MAS
19-06-2017 14:00
NED 3 : 1 CAN
19-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 3 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 3 6 7
3 MAS 3 -6 3
4 CHN 3 -9 3
5 KOR 3 -5 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 3 9 9
3 CAN 3 1 3
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 3 -8 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

OPRO announced as official mouth guard of Scottish Hockey

Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce OPRO, the world’s most technically advanced mouthguard company, as the Official Mouthguard of Scottish Hockey. Scottish Hockey joins OPRO’s proud family of leading hockey associations, which include GB Hockey, England Hockey, Hockey Wales and Hockey Ireland.



The long-term deal will see custom-fit mouthguards produced for senior Scotland international players, and will be made available to junior programme members.

Scotland’s senior women will wear their new OPRO mouthguards while competing at the upcoming World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, for a place in the Hockey World Cup.

Andy Tennant, Head of Performance for Scottish Hockey, said, “We are delighted to be developing a partnership with OPRO who are a clear brand leader in their field – with the ultimate benefit to our international athletes, who will have the best possible protection.

“Our men’s and women’s teams who are competing in World League semi-finals will be the first to be supported, however the partnership will filter down so that our emerging young international athletes will also have the opportunity to benefit from this exciting new partnership.”

Founder of the OPROGROUP, Dr Anthony Lovat BDS commented, “At OPRO we are passionate about sport and supporting players by providing them with the highest levels of quality protection - allowing them to get on with their game. We are delighted to be working with Scottish Hockey at this exciting time and wish the teams the very best of luck in their World League games”

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.