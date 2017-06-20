The long awaited League finally kicked off at the weekend



By Kasozi Balikuddembe







The new Ugandan Hockey executive since the start of their term has served the sport a raw deal, with no genuine activities, development programs hitting a stalemate and generally a delayed National Hockey League.





Perhaps they didn’t learn from the shortcomings of their predecessors headed by Dunstan Nsubuga



However, the long awaited League finally kicked off at the weekend! And no doubt the excitement remains evident.



Rockets saw a brutal start to their campaign, losing 5-0 to an Andrew Lubega inspired side Simba on Sunday at the national hockey field in Lugogo.



It was a result that now leaves Simba smiling at the end, knowledgeable of how important early wins mean in the chase for the National title. Wananchi last season capitalised on winning their opening games as their opponents struggled and when they finally gained ground, it was too late to stop Wananchi.



Andrew Lubega struck twice as Simba dictated the proceedings of the game. Bishop Otim, Malik Ahmed and coach player Javier Fransco would not be left out of the “party” as they got themselves on the score sheet with one goal apiece.



Elsewhere, debutantes Rhinos found the going hard in the somewhat unforgiving league as Ciddy Alum’s brace helped Weatherhead sink the “newcomers”



Meanwhile, earlier Saturday, Wananchi came up big against Kampala condemning them to an 11-0 defeat, a typical Wanachi victory! Doreen Mbabazi grabbed a hat trick, Doreen Asiimwe and Maggy Amia registered 2 goals apiece with single goals from Peace Mahoma, Teddy Aciro Norah Alum and Teopista Anyango completing a heroic result.



Fresh from winning their maiden Weatherhead Open, Wetherhead failed to build on the“assumed” confidence they had gained, losing 2-1 to Kampala. It was a revenge of sorts for Kampala having lost 4-2 on penalties against the same side in the Weatherhead Open. Goals from Benjamin Mkapa and Timothy Ntumba ensured Kampala claimed all the points despite a Vincent Kasasa effort for Weatherhead.



With the national league back, the hockey executive is further charged to get to work on the so many projects enshrined in their manifestos as it is evident the sport is very far from the “take off” despite being around for some good time.



National Hockey League



Results



Men



Simba 5 Rockets 0

Kampala 2 Weatherhead 1



Women



Kampala 0 Wananchi 11

Weatherhead 3 Rhinos 0



