Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

20-06-2017 12:00
SCO - CAN
20-06-2017 14:00
IND - NED
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN - MAS
20-06-2017 20:00
ENG - KOR

Men's HWL R3 London Results

19-06-2017 20:00
ARG 10 : 0 CHN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR 0 : 1 MAS
19-06-2017 14:00
NED 3 : 1 CAN
19-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 3 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 3 6 7
3 MAS 3 -6 3
4 CHN 3 -9 3
5 KOR 3 -5 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 3 9 9
3 CAN 3 1 3
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 3 -8 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Long awaited Ugandan hockey league finally starts

Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

The long awaited League finally kicked off at the weekend

By Kasozi Balikuddembe



The new Ugandan Hockey executive since the start of their term has served the sport a raw deal, with no genuine activities, development programs hitting a stalemate and generally a delayed National Hockey League.



Perhaps they didn’t learn from the shortcomings of their predecessors headed by Dunstan Nsubuga

However, the long awaited League finally kicked off at the weekend! And no doubt the excitement remains evident.

Rockets saw a brutal start to their campaign, losing 5-0 to an Andrew Lubega inspired side Simba on Sunday at the national hockey field in Lugogo.

It was a result that now leaves Simba smiling at the end, knowledgeable of how important early wins mean in the chase for the National title. Wananchi last season capitalised on winning their opening games as their opponents struggled and when they finally gained ground, it was too late to stop Wananchi.

Andrew Lubega struck twice as Simba dictated the proceedings of the game. Bishop Otim, Malik Ahmed and coach player Javier Fransco would not be left out of the “party” as they got themselves on the score sheet with one goal apiece.

Elsewhere, debutantes Rhinos found the going hard in the somewhat unforgiving league as Ciddy Alum’s brace helped Weatherhead sink the “newcomers”

Meanwhile, earlier Saturday, Wananchi came up big against Kampala condemning them to an 11-0 defeat, a typical Wanachi victory! Doreen Mbabazi grabbed a hat trick,  Doreen Asiimwe and Maggy Amia registered 2 goals apiece with single goals from Peace Mahoma, Teddy Aciro Norah Alum and Teopista Anyango completing a heroic result.

Fresh from winning their maiden Weatherhead Open, Wetherhead failed to build on the“assumed” confidence they had gained, losing 2-1 to Kampala. It was a revenge of sorts for Kampala having lost 4-2 on penalties against the same side in the Weatherhead Open. Goals from Benjamin Mkapa and Timothy Ntumba ensured Kampala claimed all the points despite a Vincent Kasasa effort for Weatherhead.

With the national league back, the hockey executive is further charged to get to work on the so many projects enshrined in their manifestos as it is evident the sport is very far from the “take off” despite being around for some good time.

National Hockey League

Results

Men

Simba 5 Rockets 0
Kampala 2 Weatherhead 1

Women

Kampala 0 Wananchi 11
Weatherhead 3 Rhinos 0

New Vision

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.