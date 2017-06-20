



WKS Grunwald Poznan will continue their perfect attendance record in the EHL as they qualified for the competition for the 11th consecutive year by winning the Polish national title once again on Sunday.





They won through their semi-final on Saturday with a comprehensive 7-0 win over LKS Gasawa with Artur Mikula firing home four times with Waldemar Rataj netting twice.



It set up a final date with AZS AWF Poznan who had beaten KS Pomorzanin Torun in their semi-final in a shoot-out.



In the title decider, most of the damage was done in the first 25 minutes. Mateusz Poltaszekwski broke the deadlock in the eighth minute before Rataj scored his third goal of the weekend.



Tomasz Dutkiewicz added a corner for a 3-0 lead before half-time. Pawel Bratkowski completed the 4-0 final scoreline in the closing minute to deliver another success for Grunwald.



They will contest ROUND1 of the EHL next October following the reduction of Poland's representation from two teams down to one.



Euro Hockey League media release