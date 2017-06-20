Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

20-06-2017 12:00
SCO - CAN
20-06-2017 14:00
IND - NED
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN - MAS
20-06-2017 20:00
ENG - KOR

Men's HWL R3 London Results

19-06-2017 20:00
ARG 10 : 0 CHN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR 0 : 1 MAS
19-06-2017 14:00
NED 3 : 1 CAN
19-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 3 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 3 6 7
3 MAS 3 -6 3
4 CHN 3 -9 3
5 KOR 3 -5 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 3 9 9
3 CAN 3 1 3
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 3 -8 0
Grunwald win Polish title again to earn 11th season in EHL

Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments



WKS Grunwald Poznan will continue their perfect attendance record in the EHL as they qualified for the competition for the 11th consecutive year by winning the Polish national title once again on Sunday.



They won through their semi-final on Saturday with a comprehensive 7-0 win over LKS Gasawa with Artur Mikula firing home four times with Waldemar Rataj netting twice.

It set up a final date with AZS AWF Poznan who had beaten KS Pomorzanin Torun in their semi-final in a shoot-out.

In the title decider, most of the damage was done in the first 25 minutes. Mateusz Poltaszekwski broke the deadlock in the eighth minute before Rataj scored his third goal of the weekend.

Tomasz Dutkiewicz added a corner for a 3-0 lead before half-time. Pawel Bratkowski completed the 4-0 final scoreline in the closing minute to deliver another success for Grunwald.

They will contest ROUND1 of the EHL next October following the reduction of Poland's representation from two teams down to one.

Euro Hockey League media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

