Priyanka Dasgupta



Kolkata: On Sunday evening, once India lost to Pakistan in cricket, all social media users seemed to collectively flaunt the pride of the nation's 7-1 victory in hockey over Pakistan. The hysteria was partially triggered to hide the shame of having lost by 180 runs to the arch-rivals at the ICC Champions Trophy. But those associated with hockey in Kolkata insist this won't translate into a sustained interest for the sport.





Former hockey player Gopinath Ghosh, who is also an official of the Bengal Hockey Association, pointed out that from 1928 till 1956, when India was on top of the game in hockey, the players have never enjoyed the adulation cricketers have. "Media has played cricket as the religion of the country. Today, hockey matches aren't even covered the way Mohun Bagan-East Bengal matches are. The oldest hockey tournament of the world is organised by the Bengal Hockey Association — Beighton Cup — and it is hosted in Kolkata. Unfortunately, we don't even have a stadium with a proper astro-turf. That's why no international matches are held in Kolkata," Ghosh said.



Former hockey player Shanti Mullick, who is also an Arjuna awardee in football, recalled a time when Bengal used to excel in hockey. "Today, our players practice only on grass grounds while the astro-turf has been made compulsory elsewhere. How do we then expect them to shine at the national level," she asks, ruing nobody in Kolkata takes hockey as seriously as they should. "Clubs get grants from the government. But where is the infrastructure? Though I believe hockey will reclaim its past glory in Bengal, I don't see it happening any time soon," Mullick said.



Dr Md Khalid Hussain, who coaches 30 students of La Martiniere for Boys and 80 students of St James' School, said Kolkata is the only city to host a regular hockey league where at least 65 hockey teams play more than 450 matches. "But all the matches are played on grass grounds. Effectively, our boys are not getting trained properly. Sunday's big win won't change the situation of hockey in Kolkata unless we get sponsors for the game and proper infrastructure," Hussain said.



Ghosh concluded: "With due respect to Sachin Tendulkar, if the government can award the Bharat Ratna to him before Dhyan Chand, why blame the parents for sending kids to cricket camps?"



The Times of India