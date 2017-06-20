India’s rise and Pakistan’s decline have led to growing divide between the archrivals



Indervir Grewal





India’s 7-1 win over Pakistan on Sunday was their biggest over their neighbours. PTI



An India-Pakistan hockey match brings out emotions like no other, both in the fans and the players. It is the most thrilling and anticipated rivalry in the sport.





That’s the reason the match between the South Asian archrivals at the Hockey World League Semifinal brought the spotlight back on the tournament in London.



However, the latest result came as a big disappointment. The one-sided 7-1 win for India underlined the growing divide between the two teams.



India moving up



India’s climb up the world scene in the last few years has been remarkable. The world No. 6 team has not only started challenging the top teams on occasions, it has also pulled away from the relatively weaker teams, consistently beating lower-ranked teams in the last few years. The ruthlessness has been on display in London — beating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0.



However, when it came to facing Pakistan, the Indians have been guilty of letting their emotions get the better of them. That is why despite Pakistan being much below them in the world rankings, India have struggled to beat the men in green.



But the trend seems to be changing — India have won their last four clashes against Pakistan, including a 5-1 win. The latest win showcased India’s emotional, if not tactical, growth. India played according to their strategy, despite Pakistan’s aggressive start. India started cautiously. The first reason was that India didn’t want to concede early and play into their rivals’ hands — Pakistan defend their lead and hit on counterattacks.



Pakistan’s decline



The other reason was to let Pakistan tire themselves out. The Pakistan team at the Semifinal, is not among the fittest. In their earlier defeats, Pakistan fizzled out as the match progressed. The same was the case against India, who absorbed the initial pressure from Pakistan before starting to dominate the game. “I thought Pakistan were the better side in the first quarter and they created more opportunities but after we scored the first goal we started to play according to our plan,” said India coach Roelant Oltmans.



Is this result — the biggest win for India over Pakistan — the first step towards the end of the once fierce rivalry?



Pakistan hockey has been going through its worst crisis for many years now. With the clubs closing down and the departments terminating their teams, the future of the players has become uncertain. Pakistan last beat a full-strength Indian team back in 2014, in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy in Bhubaneswar.



At that time, former Pakistan player and the then coach Shahnaz Sheikh had said that the Pakistan government needed to step in and revive the clubs and the department teams. He added that incentives, like free education, were needed to attract kids. Despite finishing second in Bhubaneswar, the situation in Pakistan didn’t improve. In contrast, Pakistan hockey has been in a freefall since. The former world and Olympics champs failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup and last year’s Olympics. Even the junior Pakistan team missed last year’s World Cup in Lucknow, despite having qualified. In London, the senior team is at its lowest point — losing 4-0 to the Netherlands and 6-0 to No. 11 Canada.



FIH should do more



While India are rediscovering themselves, Pakistan are losing even their essence. It’s not just the results but the brand of unplanned and disorganised hockey Pakistan are showing in London that is more disheartening.



A big reason is that Pakistan are playing very few international matches due to the lack of funds and security concerns in the country.



Sheikh had added that Pakistan hockey needed sponsors. One way was for India and Pakistan to play more often, he had suggested. However, the situation has worsened since 2014, especially after the controversy involving the lewd celebrations from a few Pakistan players. And with the current relations between the neighbouring nations at its worst, a bilateral series seems unlikely.



Therefore, it is time that the world hockey federation (FIH), headed by Narinder Batra, stepped in to help Pakistan become a force in international hockey again. Asian hockey is going through a poor phase — India was the only team from the continent to qualify for the Rio Olympics.



Despite the two former greats having fallen down the rungs of world hockey, their rivalry still brings the spotlight back on Asia. Also, FIH must realise that an India-Pakistan match still gets the highest viewership all over the world, considering the high number of Indian and Pakistani expatriates.



The Tribune