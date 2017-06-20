BENGALURU: The Indian men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in their third Hero Hockey World League Semi-final match in London on Sunday gave the country's sports fans plenty of reason to cheer, but for one key member of the squad it was a bittersweet occasion.





Just hours before the much-awaited clash, SV Sunil, the star forward who in March was named Asian Hockey Player of the Year and who recently won his 200th international cap, was given the saddening news that his brother-in-law Ganesh Acharya had passed away following a prolonged illness.



This was the second jolt for Sunil in recent times. During the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in April, his father had passed away. Then too, the 28-year-old fought back his emotions to take the hockey field and play for his country.



"God is testing me many ways. Last time my father, this time my brother-in-law. I don't know what to say. After the tournament, I will be back to hometown," said Sunil said after Sunday's win over Pakistan, in which he combined well with Satbir Singh to set up Talwinder Singh's goal that doubled India's lead in the first quarter.



The Coorg-born player made his International debut in 2007 during India's successful run at the Asia Cup in Chennai. He was also a key member of the Indian team that won silver at last year's FIH Champions Trophy in London. His other distinctions include a gold medal at 2014 Asian Games, bronze at the 2015 World League Final, and two Olympic appearances in 2012 and 2016.



