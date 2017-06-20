by Aftar Singh



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia edged South Korea 1-0 in London on Monday to stay on course for a place for next year's World Cup Finals in Bhubaneswar, India.





Defender Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim scored off a penalty corner in the 35th minute to give Malaysia their first win in the World Hockey League semi-finals.



Malaysia lost the first two matches as they were outplayed 5-2 by Argentina on last Friday and were trounced 7-3 by England last Saturday.



Malaysia will wrap up the group fixtures against China on Tuesday at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The Star of Malaysia