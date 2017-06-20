Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

20-06-2017 12:00
SCO - CAN
20-06-2017 14:00
IND - NED
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN - MAS
20-06-2017 20:00
ENG - KOR

Men's HWL R3 London Results

19-06-2017 20:00
ARG 10 : 0 CHN
19-06-2017 18:00
KOR 0 : 1 MAS
19-06-2017 14:00
NED 3 : 1 CAN
19-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 3 PAK

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 3 6 7
3 MAS 3 -6 3
4 CHN 3 -9 3
5 KOR 3 -5 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 IND 3 12 9
2 NED 3 9 9
3 CAN 3 1 3
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 3 -8 0
Malaysia hockey team edges South Korea 1-0

Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
by Aftar Singh

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia edged South Korea 1-0 in London on Monday to stay on course for a place for next year's World Cup Finals in Bhubaneswar, India.



Defender Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim scored off a penalty corner in the 35th minute to give Malaysia their first win in the World Hockey League semi-finals.

Malaysia lost the first two matches as they were outplayed 5-2 by Argentina on last Friday and were trounced 7-3 by England last Saturday.

Malaysia will wrap up the group fixtures against China on Tuesday at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

The Star of Malaysia

